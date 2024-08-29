ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Cade Povich will take the mound for the Orioles in the series finale with the Dodgers on Wednesday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Orioles-Dodgers prediction and pick.

Orioles-Dodgers Projected Starters

Cade Povich vs. Bobby Miller

Cade Povich (1-6) with a 6.10 ERA and a 1.62 WHIP

Last Start: Cade Povich did not factor into the decision in Friday's 7-5 win over the Astros, allowing five runs on eight hits and two walks with three strikeouts over five-plus innings.

2024 Road Splits: Cade Povich has been dreadful on the road where he is 0-2 with a 12.27 ERA and 2.09 WHIP in 11 innings pitched.

Bobby Miller (1-3) with a 7.49 ERA and a 1.74 WHIP

Last Start: Bobby Miller allowed three runs on seven hits and struck out nine without walking a batter over six innings Friday, coming away with a no-decision versus the Rays.

2024 Home Splits: Bobby Miller has played much better at home in limited action this season where he is 1-0 with a 2.65 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Dodgers Odds

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-160)

Moneyline: +130

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+132)

Moneyline: -154

Over: 9 (-105)

Under: 9 (-115)

How to Watch Orioles vs. Dodgers

Time: 10:10 PM ET/7:10 PM PT

TV: Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, Spectrum SportsNet, MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Baltimore Orioles are poised to secure a road victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, with promising young lefty Cade Povich taking the mound against Bobby Miller. Despite the Dodgers' formidable lineup, several factors tilt the scales in Baltimore's favor.

Povich, while still developing at the major league level, has shown flashes of brilliance this season. His ability to mix pitches effectively and induce weak contact could prove challenging for a Dodgers lineup that, despite its star power, has shown occasional vulnerability against left-handed pitching. Povich's recent performances suggest he's hitting his stride at the right time.

The Orioles' offense, led by dynamic players like Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman, has been firing on all cylinders lately. Their balanced attack of power and speed could exploit any weaknesses in Miller's game, who, despite his talent, is still adjusting to the rigors of a full MLB season.

Baltimore's bullpen has been a strength all year, ranking among the league's best in ERA and WHIP. This gives manager Brandon Hyde confidence to make early moves if needed, potentially neutralizing the Dodgers' late-inning threats.

Additionally, the Orioles have demonstrated resilience on the road this season, often playing their best baseball against tough opponents. This mental toughness could be crucial in the pressure-cooker atmosphere of Dodger Stadium.

While the Dodgers remain a formidable opponent, the combination of Povich's potential, Baltimore's balanced offense, and their strong bullpen gives the Orioles a solid chance to emerge victorious in this high-profile matchup.

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Dodgers are primed to secure a victory against the Baltimore Orioles at Dodger Stadium on Thursday, with Bobby Miller taking the mound against Cade Povich.

Miller's electric fastball and developing secondary pitches have allowed him to post a solid 2.65 ERA over 17.0 innings at home this season. His ability to generate swings and misses, evidenced by his 12.7 K/9 rate at home, could prove challenging for an Orioles lineup that has shown vulnerability to high-velocity pitchers.

The Dodgers' offense, led by MVP candidate Shohei Ohtani and perennial All-Star Mookie Betts, presents a formidable challenge for any pitcher, let alone a rookie like Povich. Ohtani's 41 home runs and Betts' .394 on-base percentage highlight the potent threat they pose to opposing pitchers.

Additionally, the Dodgers' home-field advantage at Dodger Stadium cannot be overstated. Their 43-24 record at home demonstrates their comfort and success in familiar surroundings.

The Dodgers' bullpen, anchored by Evan Phillips and his impressive 3.46 ERA, provides a significant edge in the later innings. This depth allows manager Dave Roberts to make strategic moves with confidence, potentially neutralizing any late-game threats from the Orioles.

While the Orioles have been impressive this season, the combination of Miller's potential, the Dodgers' powerful offense, and their home-field advantage makes Los Angeles the favorite to emerge victorious in this high-profile matchup.

Final Orioles-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

In this intriguing interleague matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Los Angeles Dodgers, the home team holds a slight edge. While Cade Povich shows promise, his limited major league experience could be exploited by the Dodgers' potent lineup. Bobby Miller, despite some inconsistencies, has demonstrated the ability to dominate when he's on. The Dodgers' offensive firepower, led by Ohtani and Betts, gives them an advantage, especially at home. However, the Orioles' resilient offense and strong bullpen keep them competitive. Expect a close game with the potential for late-inning drama. The Dodgers' home-field advantage and slightly more reliable pitching make them narrow favorites and should get the job done in a closely contested matchup.

Final Orioles-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Dodgers ML (-154), Under 9 (-115)