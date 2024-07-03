Dean Kremer will take the mound for the Orioles in game two of this series with the Mariners on Wednesday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Orioles-Mariners prediction and pick.

Orioles-Mariners Projected Starters

Dean Kremer vs. Logan Gilbert

Dean Kremer (3-4) with a 4.32 ERA with a 1.03 WHIP

Last Start: Dean Kremer will make his return to the major-league rotation after missing six weeks of action with a right triceps strain. The right-hander has struggled to an 11.42 ERA with nine strikeouts while surrendering four home runs over 8.2 innings in three rehab outings with Triple-A Norfolk.

2024 Road Splits: Prior to injury Kremer has pitched much better on the road than at home where he is 2-2 with a 3.21 ERA and a 0.89 WHIP.

Logan Gilbert (5-4) with a 2.72 ERA with a 0.88 WHIP

Last Start: Logan Gilbert allowed two runs on four hits and struck out three without walking a batter over six innings in a no-decision versus the Twins on Friday.

2024 Home Splits: Logan Gilbert has been dominant both on the road and at home where he is 2-2 with a 2.70 ERA and a 0.79 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Mariners Odds

Baltimore Orioles -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline: +100

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-205)

Moneyline: -118

Over: 7 (-110)

Under: 7 (-110)

How to Watch Orioles vs. Mariners

Time: 10:10 PM ET/7:10 PM PT

TV: Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, Root Sports Northwest, MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Baltimore Orioles are set to clash with the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night, and this matchup features an intriguing pitching duel between Dean Kremer and Logan Gilbert. Despite playing on the road, the Orioles have a strong chance to secure a victory behind Kremer's recent dominant performances.

Kremer has been a key cog in Baltimore's rotation, consistently displaying excellent command and keeping hitters off balance. His ability to locate his fastball and mix in his secondary pitches effectively has made him a tough challenge for opposing lineups. In his last few starts, Kremer has shown an impressive ability to limit walks and induce weak contact, resulting in several quality outings.

On the other side, Logan Gilbert, while talented, has been prone to occasional struggles with control. He possesses a potent arsenal, but when his command wavers, he can find himself in trouble. The Orioles' disciplined lineup has the potential to exploit Gilbert's command issues and capitalize on any mistakes he makes.

The Orioles' offense, known for its balanced attack, has shown the ability to manufacture runs in various ways. They can produce with timely hitting, aggressive baserunning, and occasional power surges. Against a pitcher like Gilbert, who can be vulnerable to the big inning, the Orioles' opportunistic offense could prove to be the difference-maker.

While playing on the road presents its challenges, the Orioles' confident and resilient mindset makes them a formidable opponent regardless of the venue. With Dean Kremer's stellar form on the mound and a capable lineup ready to pounce on any opportunities, the Orioles have a legitimate chance to outduel Logan Gilbert and the Mariners and secure a crucial road victory.

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the Baltimore Orioles roll into T-Mobile Park on Wednesday night, the Seattle Mariners are primed to secure a crucial victory behind the arm of their rising star, Logan Gilbert. Despite facing the formidable Dean Kremer, several factors tilt the scales in favor of the home team.

Gilbert has been nothing short of spectacular this season, boasting a 2.72 ERA. His ability to go deep into games, evidenced by his 112.1 innings pitched, provides a significant advantage for the Mariners' bullpen management. Gilbert's recent performances have been particularly impressive, including back-to-back eight-inning shutouts against the Marlins and Rangers where he allowed just six combined hits.

T-Mobile Park has been a fortress for Seattle's pitching staff this season. The Mariners boast the best home ERA (2.60) and WHIP (0.940) in baseball, while also issuing the fewest walks at home. This home-field advantage could prove crucial against the Orioles' potent offense.

While Kremer is a solid pitcher, he'll be facing a Mariners lineup that's been heating up, particularly Julio Rodriguez, who has shown significant improvement in recent weeks. The Mariners' ability to grind out at-bats and capitalize on scoring opportunities could be the difference-maker. Gilbert's dominance and the home crowd's energy sets the stage for the Mariners to outperform the Orioles and secure a crucial win in their pursuit of postseason contention.

Final Orioles-Mariners Prediction & Pick

This should be a fantastic matchup between the AL East-leading Baltimore Orioles and the AL West-leading Seattle Mariners on this Wednesday night. In this matchup, Logan Gilbert should find his rhythm early, stifling the Orioles with his potent fastball-slider combination. The Mariners' offense, fueled by a raucous home crowd, chips away at Baltimore's starter with timely hits and aggressive baserunning. Seattle's bullpen, a strength all season, shuts the door late, securing a close victory.

Final Orioles-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Seattle Mariners ML (-118), Over 7 (-110)