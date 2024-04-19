It is game two of a three-game weekend series as the Baltimore Orioles face the Kansas City Royals. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with an Orioles-Royals prediction, pick, and how-to watch.
The Orioles came into the series at 12-6 on the year. They are also coming in off a three-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins. Meanwhile, the Royals came into the series at 12-7 on the year and took two of three from the White Sox. The two will play game one of the series on Friday night. It will be Dean Kremer on the mound for the Orioles. He is 0-1 with a 4.96 ERA this year. Alec Marsh will go for the Royals. He is 2-0 with a 4.32 ERA.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Orioles-Royals Odds
Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+140)
Moneyline: -126
Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-170)
Moneyline: +108
Over: 7 (-122)
Under: 7 (+100)
How to Watch Orioles vs. Royals
Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT
TV: MASN2/ BSKC
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All statistics are before the game with the Royals on April 19th.
The Orioles are fifth in the majors in runs scored while sitting 1seventh4th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging percentage. Jordan Westburg has been great htis year. He has 11 runs scored and 14 RBIs on the year. Westburg has hit .317 this year with a .379 on-base percentage, plus hit five doubles, four home runs, and stolen two bases. Colton Cowser is also driving in plenty of runs this year. He is hitting .400 with a .429 on-base percentage. He has six doubles and four home runs this year, goof for 15 RBIs. Cowser has stolen three bases and scored eight times.
Cedric Mullins is hitting .259 on the year with a .308 on-base percentage. He has two doubles and five home runs with 15 RBIs. He has also stolen three bases and scored 14 times. Gunnar Henderson is also playing well. He is hitting .288 on the year with a .346 on-base percentage. Henderson has a double, two triples, and six home runs. He has 15 RBISd and 13 runs scored as well.
Orioles pitching is eighth in team ERA, fourth in WHIP, and 16th in opponent batting average. It will be Corbin Burnes on the mound for the Orioles in this one. He is 2-0 on the year with a 2.28 ERA and a .93 WHIP. The Orioles have won all four starts he has made this year. Last time out, he gave up three runs, two earned in five innings, as the Orioles took a 6-4 win. Current Royals have 76 at-bats against Burnes. They have hit .211 lifetime against him, with three RBIs.
Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All statistics are before the game with the Orioles on April 19th.
The Royals are 11th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 18th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging percentage. Bobby Witt Jr has been amazing this year. He is hitting .321 on the year with a .369 on bade percentage. He has four stolen bases and scored 18 times this year. Further, Witt has six doubles, three triples, and four home runs this year. That has led to Eight RBIS. Leading in the RBI category is Salvador Perez. Perez is hitting .324 on the year with a .370 on-base percentage. He has two doubles and five home runs, with 17 RBIs. He has also scored nine times.
Further, Vinni Paquantino is also driving in runs. He has five doubles and three home runs, good for ten RBIs. He is hitting .262 on the year, with a .361 on-base percentage, and scored nine times. MJ Melendez rounds out the top bats. He is hitting .224 on the year with a .318 on-base percentage. He has seven runs scored, which he has hit five doubles, three home runs, and driven in eight.
The Royals are second in team ERA, seventh in WHIP, and 13th in opponent batting average. Cole Ragans will be on the mound for the Royals. He is 0-1 with a 1.93 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP. Last time out, he went six innings giving up just five hits. He did not give up a run, but the Mets lost the game 2-1. The Royals have lost three of the four games Ragans has started.
Final Orioles-Royals Prediction & Pick
The Orioles have been hitting well this year, and have a great pitcher in Corbin Burnes going in this one. They will be able to score plenty in this game. Further, the Royals have struggled in games Cole Ragans has started as well this year. Take the Orioles in this one.
Final Orioles-Royals Prediction & Pick: Orioles ML (-126)