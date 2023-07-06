The Baltimore Orioles take on the New York Yankees for the final game of a four game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out an Orioles-Yankees prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

This will already be the 10th time these two teams have met this season. In the previous nine, the Orioles trail the series 5-4. In those nine games, the Orioles are batting .239 with 28 extra base hits. Adley Rutschman has 14 hits in the nine games, including a home run. Six other players have a home run against the Yankees this season, including Adam Frasier who has two. Frasier also has nine RBI in the nine games while Rutschman leads the team in runs scored against the Yankees. On the mound, the Orioles have a 4.74 ERA against New York this season. In 79 2/3 innings, Baltimore has struck out 79 batters and walked 35.

The Yankees are batting .236 against the Orioles this season. Gleyber Torres has nine hits to lead the Yankees while Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo have eight. The Yankees have homered a total of 17 times against Baltimore this season. Torres has three of those homers, as does Judge (who has only played in six games against Baltimore). New York is pitching to the tune of a 4.33 ERA against Baltimore this season. They have 76 strikeouts in 81 innings pitched and a 1.32 WHIP. In nine games played, none of their starting pitchers have recorded a quality start.

Kyle Bradish and Luis Severino will be the starting pitchers in this game.

Here are the Orioles-Yankees MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Yankees Odds

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+126)

New York Yankees: +1.5 (-152)

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How To Watch Orioles vs. Yankees

TV: MASN, YES Network

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

Kyle Bradish has been very good in his last seven starts. In those starts, he as gone at least six innings four times. Bradish has given up three earned runs or less in all of those starts. In five of those starts, Bradish has given up just two earned runs or less. Bradish has clearly been feeling it as of late, so that should continue heading into this game. If he can have another start of three runs or less, the Orioles will be in good shape to cover the spread.

Severino has been very hittable this season. In 40 innings pitched, Severino has allowed 48 hits, 10 home runs and has a 6.30 ERA. Severino has allowed four earned runs or more in five of his last six starts. In his last six starts, Severino has allowed six or more hits five times. The Orioles have a good matchup in this game and should be able to string together some hits and runs.

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

The Yankees have already seen Bradish this season. In that game, New York lost in extra innings, but got to Bradish a little bit. The game was in New York and the Yankees scored four runs in Bradish's five innings of work. New York also added a home run. The advantage for the Yankees is they hit a total of 14 fly balls in the game. With the hitter friendly Yankee Stadium in play, the Yankees should be able to have the same type of game. New York will cover this spread if they can get a few balls to leave the park.

Severino has been having a rough season, as mentioned. However, he has been pretty good in his home starts. At home this season, Severino has a 2.55 ERA, a WHIP just over 1.00 and a .182 opponent batting average. For some reason he does not pitch well on the road, but Severino is locked in at Yankee Stadium. If he can have a decent start, the Yankees will cover this spread as underdogs.

Final Orioles-Yankees Prediction & Pick

With the Yankees being the underdog, I lean their way. The Orioles may win, but I think this game is going to be a close one. If Severino can put together a good start, the Yankees should cover the spread. Bradish is pitching well, but it is hard to do well in Yankee Stadium. Expect New York to cover this spread and maybe even win this game.

Final Orioles-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Yankees +1.5 (-152), Under 8.5 (-110)