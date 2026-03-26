Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets' overtime collapse in their loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night garnered criticism from Kendrick Perkins.

The Rockets had the upper hand over Minnesota halfway through the overtime period. They led 108-95 at that point but conceded a 15-0 run as the Timberwolves secured the home win in front of an excited fan crowd.

Houston's collapse was historic as no NBA team ever lost after leading by double-digits in overtime. Minnesota became the first squad to come back from that deficit, putting the Rockets in an unfortunate spot in the record books.

Perkins didn't take long to make fun of the Rockets during Thursday's segment of the NBA Today show on ESPN. He gave them a comedic label as he explained their weakness to folding under pressure in scenarios where they had the advantage.

“I got a new nickname for the Rockets. Laundry mat, because they're just waiting to come out the dryer because they’re going to fold like clean sheets. Every single time,” Perkins said.

"I got a new nickname for the Rockets. Laundry mat, because they're just waiting to come out the dryer because they’re going to fold like clean sheets. Every single time."@KendrickPerkins on the Rockets after blowing a 13-point overtime lead in their loss to the Timberwolves 🏀 pic.twitter.com/Mpab4ppI42 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 26, 2026

What lies ahead for Rockets

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The Rockets will firmly be in the playoff race as they still have a solid campaign. However, it is clear that they have challenges that will put them in difficult spots during the postseason in April.

That collapse against the Timberwolves didn't help matters. Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun will continue being reliable sources of offense in the attack but will require quality play on both sides of the ball to elevate their chances this campaign.

Houston has a 43-29 record on the season, holding the sixth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers while trailing the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets.

The Rockets will look to bounce back in their next matchup, remaining on the road. They take on the Memphis Grizzlies as tip-off will take place on March 27 at 8 p.m. ET.