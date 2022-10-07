‘Our players don’t give a s*** about that’: Nick Saban shuts down Jimbo Fisher beef before Alabama football-Texas A&M clash

The beef between Alabama football head coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher was a major storyline this offseason. Of course, every fan and pundit has circled this Saturday’s Alabama-Texas A&M clash since Saban and Fisher exchanged verbal daggers.

Saban naturally has had to answer any and every question about Fisher ahead of the game- and the Alabama football coach has grown tired of it. Nick Saban was asked if he has addressed his players about the Fisher beef, and the Crimson Tide head coach shut the question down in an NSFW soundbite, via ESPN.

“This game isn’t about any of that, and our players don’t give a s— about it,” Saban said. “This game is about the goals we want to accomplish as a team and our players creating value for themselves. That’s why this game is important, not because of anything that was said about anybody.”

Nick Saban said that “our players don’t give a s*** about that,” referring to his offseason spat with Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher. Saban made it clear to redirect the focus towards Alabama football’s goals as a team.

One has to believe that that will be hard for Saban and Fisher to do themselves, given what was said. The Alabama football said that Fisher “bought every player” with the Texas A&M coach countering by calling Saban a “narcissist.”

It was an ugly feud. So, when Nick Saban says that his players don’t care about the beef, it’s not hard to believe. But Saban himself? He will definitely be coaching against Jimbo Fisher with something extra on Saturday.