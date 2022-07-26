5-stars Jahki Howard, Bryson Tiller commit to Overtime Elite

In a world that’s embracing disruption, defecting from the common path to make NBA has become much more in vogue. Overtime Elite continues to move forward as one of those avenues for young players looking an alternative to the norm of a straight line path to college and playing for an established coach and program.

Overtime Elite just landed a pair of big fish to buy into their path to become true professional athletes. Five star prospects Jahki Howard and Bryson Tiller have both signed on during day two of OTE’s Signing Week. They join a star-studded list of prospects that already includes consensus top prospect in the 2024 class Naas Cunningham. Both Howard and Tiller still kept their NCAA basketball eligibility open by maintaining a scholarship option.

Both new OTE signings have five-star pedigrees that make them highly sought-after talents. Hailing from Norcross, Georgia, Jahki Howard joins OTE after spending one season playing for Kanye West’s Donda Academy in California. He’s an explosive 6’7″ wing that can wreak havoc on the defensive end while flashing potential as a playmaker in the open court.

Bryson Tiller is an inch taller and a year younger than Howard, currently slated as the youngest prospect expected to suit up for Overtime Elite. He currently ranks as the sixth best prospect on ESPN’s rankings for the 2025 recruiting class and has the makings to become an elite two-way threat with the potential to develop advanced perimeter skills at his already above average 6’8″ frame. The talent pool for OTE continues to grow deeper and deeper.