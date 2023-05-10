Here are the patch notes for Overwatch 2 this May 2023, including various balance changes, bug fixes, and more, as well as the brand new Starwatch event.
Rule with the Infinite Empire or rebel with The Watchers 💥
Who will you fight for?
Starwatch is LIVE NOW 💫 pic.twitter.com/wlAKdoYOjk
— Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 9, 2023
The recent update introduced a new game mode to Overwatch 2: Starwatch. This new event, and the first ever PvP/PvE hybrid game mode, also brought with it various hero updates, as well as quality-of-life changes for various heroes. There are also various bug fixes in this patch, ranging from hero bugs to map bugs. The Overwatch 2 patch notes for May 2023 are quite long, so be prepared for it.
Without further do, let’s head straight into the patch notes for Overwatch 2 this May 2023.
Overwatch 2 May 2023 Patch Notes
New Overwatch 2 Event – Starwatch: Galactic Rescue
- Play on a brand-new four-point Assault mode
- Players choose to queue as either the defending Infinite Empire or the attacking Watchers
- Alternatively, players can queue as a mercenary to join either side for faster queueing
- Both teams have special gimmicks to help them during the match
- The Attackers will have Bonebreaker Doomfist helping them attack the objectives
- The Defenders will have access to various artillery placements that will attack the Attackers
- Depending on which side wins more, the sequel to the recently released motion comic will change as well.
Returning Event – Battle For Olympus
- The game mode will return for a temporary time, bringing with it an all-new Team Deathmatch version
- The Statue of Zeus Junker Queen is now in Ilios
Hero Updates
Tanks
- Junker Queen
- Scattergun
- Maximum ammo increased to 8 from 6
- Jagged Blade
- Projectile size increased to 0.20 meters from 0.15
- Rampage
- Now deals 40 impact damage
- Wound damage decreased to 60 from 100
- Adrenaline Rush
- Adrenaline passive healing multiplier increased to 2x from 1.25x damage dealt by wounds
- Scattergun
- Orisa
- Augmented Fusion Driver
- Damage increased to 13 from 12
- Augmented Fusion Driver
- Winston
- Jet Pack
- Damage radius before falloff begins increased to 1.3 meters from 1 meter
- Jet Pack
- Wrecking Ball
- Adaptive Shield
- Effect duration decreased to 7 seconds form 9 seconds
- Adaptive Shield
Damage
- Echo
- Duplicate
- Ultimate cost reduced by 25%
- Ultimate generation decreased to 4x from 5.5x while Duplicate is active
- Duplicate
- Junkrat
- Concussion Mine
- Maximum damage increased to 110 from 100
- Concussion Mine
Support
- Ana
- Biotic Grenade
- Explosion healing decreased to 60 from 100
- Biotic Grenade
- Baptiste
- Immortality Field
- Cooldown decreased to 23 seconds from 25 seconds
- Immortality Field
- Kiriko
- Kunai
- Kunai reloads after 65% of the animation has completed (previously reloads at 75% of the animation)
- Lifeweaver
- Life Grip
- Reinhardt is no longer a valid target for Life Grip using Earthshatter, and using Earthshatter will cancel Life Grip
- Life Grip
- Kunai
Overwatch 2 Hero Option updates (Quality-of-Life)
Tank
- D.Va
- Hero-specific option
- Hide Boosters Cancel Text – Off by default
- Hide Boosters Timer – Off by default
- Hero-specific option
- Doomfist
- Hero-specific option
- Hand Cannon UI – On by default
- Hold To Use Power Block – Off by default
- Hide Power Block Cancel Text – Off by default
- Hide Rocket Punch Meter – Off by default
- Hide Rocket Punch Cancel Text – Off by default
- Hero-specific option
- Orisa
- Hero-specific option
- Hide Fortify Timer – Off by default
- Hold To Use Javelin Spin – Off by default
- Hide Javelin Spin Cancel Text – Off by default
- Hero-specific option
- Ramattra
- Hero-specific option
- Toggle Block – Off by default
- Hide Nemesis Form Cancel Text – Off by default
- Relative Aim Sensitivity During Nemesis Form – 100% by default
- Relative Gyro Aim Sensitivity During Nemesis Form – 100% by default (only available on gyro-supported platforms)
- Annihilation Cancel Input – Ability 1 by default
- Hero-specific option
- Reinhardt
- Hero-specific option
- Relative Aim Sensitivity During Barrier Field – 100% by default
- Relative Gyro Aim Sensitivity During Barrier Field – 100% by default (only available on gyro-supported platforms)
- Hold To Use Charge – Off by default
- Hide Charge Cancel Text – Off by default
- Hero-specific option
- Roadhog
- Hero-specific option
- Hide Whole Hog Timer – Off by default
- Hero-specific option
- Sigma
- Gravitic Flux now automatically casts when the timer runs out
- Winston
- Hero-specific option
- Toggle Secondary Fire – Off by default
- Hero-specific option
- Wrecking ball
- Pressing the Quick Melee button now cancels Roll
- Hero-specific option
- Toggle Quick Melee During Roll
Damage
- Bastion
- Configuration: Artillery now automatically casts when the timer runs out
- Hero-specific option
- Relative Aim Sensitivity During Reconfigure – 100% by default
- Relative Gyro Aim Sensitivity During Reconfigure – 100% by default (only available on gyro-supported platforms)
- Cassidy
- Hero-specific option
- Hide Deadeye Timer – Off by default
- Hide Deadeye Cancel Text – Off by default
- Hero-specific option
- Echo
- Hero-specific option
- Hold To Use Focusing Beam – Off by default
- Hide Flight Cancel Text – Off by default
- Hide Flight Timer – Off by default
- Hero-specific option
- Genji
- Hero-specific option
- Hold To Use Deflect – Off by default
- Hide Deflect Cancel Text – Off by default
- Hero-specific option
- Mei
- Cryo-Freeze can now be cancelled by pressing the ability’s button again
- Hero-specific option
- Hold To Use Cryo-Freeze – Off by default
- Hide Cyro-Freeze Cancel Text – Off by default
- Hide Cryo-Freeze Timer – Off by default
- Default Ice Wall Rotation – Horizontal by default
- Ice Wall Confirmation Input – Primary Fire by default
- Pharah
- Hero-specific option
- Toggle Hover Jets – Off by default
- Hero-specific option
- Reaper
- Hero-specific option
- Hold To Use Wraith Form – Off by Default
- Hide Wraith Form Cancel Text – Off by Default
- Shadow Step Confirmation Input – Primary Fire by default
- Hero-specific option
- Sombra
- Hero-specific option
- Toggle Hack – Off by default
- Hero-specific option
- Symmetra
- Hero-specific option
- Toggle Secondary Fire – Off by default
- Hold To Deploy Sentry Turret – Off by default
- Teleporter and Photon Barrier Confirmation Input – Primary Fire by default
- Default Photon Barrier Rotation – Horizontal by default
- Hide Photon Barrier Timer – Off by default
- Hero-specific option
- Torbjorn
- Hero-specific option
- Hide Overload Timer – Off by default
- Hero-specific option
- Tracer
- Hero-specific option
- Blink UI – On by default
- Hero-specific option
Support
- Baptiste
- Automatic Reload setting now reloads when both Primary and Secondary Fire are out of ammo if setting is set to Off
- Hero-specific option
- Default Amplification Matrix Rotation – Horizontal by default
- Amplification Matrix Confirmation Input – Primary Fire by default
- Brigitte
- Hero-specific option
- Relative Aim Sensitivity During Barrier Shield – 100% by default
- Relative Gyro Aim Sensitivity During Barrier Shield – 100% by default (only available on gyro-supported platforms)
- Repair Pack UI – On by default
- Hero-specific option
- Kiriko
- Hero-specific option
- Healing Ofuda Cancels Reload – On by default
- Hero-specific option
- Lifeweaver
- Hero-specific option
- Relative Thorn Volley Aim Sensitivity – 100% by default
- Relative Thorn Volley Gyro Aim Sensitivity – 100% by default (only available on gyro-supported platforms)
- Tree of Life Confirmation Input – Primary Fire by default
- Hero-specific option
- Lucio
- Allow Backwards Wall Ride option now On by default
- Hold To Crossfade options changed from Off/On to Off/Hold For Speed/Hold For Heal.
- Mercy
- Hero-specific option
- Caduceus Blaster Input – Primary Fire by default
- Relative Caduceus Blaster Aim Sensitivity – 100% by default
- Relative Caduceus Blaster Gyro Aim Sensitivity – 100% by default (only available on gyro-supported platforms)
- Hero-specific option
- Zenyatta
- Hero-specific option
- Harmony and Discord Orb Cancel Reload – On by default
- Hide Transcendence Timer – Off by default
- Hero-specific option
Overwatch 2 Bug Fixes
General
- Resolved an issue that awarded the incorrect competitive Season 3 titles for some players
- Fixed a bug in the Options menu that resulted in Communication Option changes to not save
- Console – Fixed an issue that prevented you from navigating the competitive menu while in queue
- Console – Fixed a bug on some consoles that prevented saving highlights
- Console – Fixed a bug that prevented players on console from renaming Custom Game presets
- Fixed a bug with Payload and Hybrid game modes displaying a debug string when the payload is pushed the end of the map
- Resolved a bug where you were unable to view some Heroes weapons and/or equipment in the Hero Gallery
- Fixed a bug with the camera sometimes becoming askew when the player’s movement was interrupted by negative statuses
- Fixed an issue where some Maps were missing images on the Competitive Progress screen Fixed a bug where a sound prompt was missing when you ranked down in Competitive modes
Maps
- Antarctic Peninsula
- Removed a large misplaced shadow near the capture point in the Labs area
- Busan
- Fixed a bug with the drum in the Sanctuary area allowing player objects to be thrown/placed inside of it
- Circuit Royale
- Fixed some areas that allowed players to stand in unintended locations
- Esperanca
- Replaced the indestructible vase in the spawn rooms to a regular ceramic vase that can shatter. Please break them at your own will.
- Hollywood
- Removed a planter near the first choke
- Lijang Tower
- Fixed in a previous update – Fixed a bug that allowed players to stand in unintended locations
- Shambali Monestary
- Fixed some areas on the map that would eat projectiles
Heroes
- Ana
- Fixed a bug where Biotic Grenade was only tracking self-hits
- Ashe
- Fixed a bug where Ashe’s accuracy became inconsistent during a jump and other movements
- Bastion
- Fixed a bug with the Assault Configuration playing an old reload animation if used as soon as you spawn
- Brigitte
- Fixed a bug which caused Brigitte’s extra armor during ‘Rally’ to not apply it’s 30% damage reduction correctly
- Doomfist
- Fixed a bug with Powerblock not correctly reducing area of effect damage
- Fixed a bug with the Empowered buff from Meteor Strike not counting toward the Empowered Rocket Punch stat
- D.Va
- Fixed a bug with D.Va’s ‘Selfie’ highlight intro not removing the mech after the explosion when some skins were equipped
- Genji
- Fixed a bug where deflecting Kiriko or Lifeweaver’s healing projectiles did not heal your allies
- Kiriko
- Fixed a bug with Swift Step sometimes getting players stuck in the map
- Lifeweaver
- Fixed the issue with Lifeweaver’s Custom Game controls being broken after the controls update
- Fixed an issue with the Petal Platform geometry not matching its projectile collision
- Fixed a bug where your Life Grip target would bounce back if you activate the ability while you’re on an enemy Petal Platform and they are on a friendly Petal Platform
- Fixed an issue with Life Grip failing and going on cooldown in some cases if used at the same time as your target activated an ability
- Fixed a bug where Lifeweaver would auto-swap to Healing Blossom if Tree of Life was placed while Thorn Volley was active
- Fixed the placement of Lifeweaver in the Hero Gallery and Hero Select
- Mei
- Fixed a bug with Ice Wall becoming unusable until cancelled after targeting an invalid location
- Pharah
- Fixed a bug with Concussive Blast only tracking self-hits
- Ramattra
- Fixed a bug with Nemesis form failing to go on cooldown if you die during the transformation
- Fixed a bug with Nemesis form not activating and enabling its cooldown if you were knocked down while Annihilation mode is active and then attempted to activate Nemesis Form
- Reaper
- Fixed a bug with the Ambush Play of the Game not having a sniper reticle and some sounds when certain skins were equipped
- Sojourn
- Resolved an issue where the Disruptor could be attached to the Push bot
- Sombra
- Fixed a stat tracking issue where Health Pack healing was only counting self-healing
- Widowmaker
- Fixed a bug where Widowmaker could become stuck in the grappling animation if Grappling Hook was used on a moving platform
Workshop
- Fixed multiple issues related to Custom Projectiles
That’s all the information we have about the Overwatch 2 patch notes for May 2023. Check out the patch notes for the start of Overwatch 2 Season 4 to see some of the previous changes. You can also check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.