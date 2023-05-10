Here are the patch notes for Overwatch 2 this May 2023, including various balance changes, bug fixes, and more, as well as the brand new Starwatch event.

The recent update introduced a new game mode to Overwatch 2: Starwatch. This new event, and the first ever PvP/PvE hybrid game mode, also brought with it various hero updates, as well as quality-of-life changes for various heroes. There are also various bug fixes in this patch, ranging from hero bugs to map bugs. The Overwatch 2 patch notes for May 2023 are quite long, so be prepared for it.

Without further do, let’s head straight into the patch notes for Overwatch 2 this May 2023.

Overwatch 2 May 2023 Patch Notes

New Overwatch 2 Event – Starwatch: Galactic Rescue

  • Play on a brand-new four-point Assault mode
  • Players choose to queue as either the defending Infinite Empire or the attacking Watchers
    • Alternatively, players can queue as a mercenary to join either side for faster queueing
  • Both teams have special gimmicks to help them during the match
    • The Attackers will have Bonebreaker Doomfist helping them attack the objectives
    • The Defenders will have access to various artillery placements that will attack the Attackers
  • Depending on which side wins more, the sequel to the recently released motion comic will change as well.

Returning Event – Battle For Olympus

  • The game mode will return for a temporary time, bringing with it an all-new Team Deathmatch version
  • The Statue of Zeus Junker Queen is now in Ilios

Hero Updates

Tanks

  • Junker Queen
    • Scattergun
      • Maximum ammo increased to 8 from 6
    • Jagged Blade
      • Projectile size increased to 0.20 meters from 0.15
    • Rampage
      • Now deals 40 impact damage
      • Wound damage decreased to 60 from 100
    • Adrenaline Rush
      • Adrenaline passive healing multiplier increased to 2x from 1.25x damage dealt by wounds
  • Orisa
    • Augmented Fusion Driver
      • Damage increased to 13 from 12
  • Winston
    • Jet Pack
      • Damage radius before falloff begins increased to 1.3 meters from 1 meter
  • Wrecking Ball
    • Adaptive Shield
      • Effect duration decreased to 7 seconds form 9 seconds

Damage

  • Echo
    • Duplicate
      • Ultimate cost reduced by 25%
      • Ultimate generation decreased to 4x from 5.5x while Duplicate is active
  • Junkrat
    • Concussion Mine
      • Maximum damage increased to 110 from 100

Support

  • Ana
    • Biotic Grenade
      • Explosion healing decreased to 60 from 100
  • Baptiste
    • Immortality Field
      • Cooldown decreased to 23 seconds from 25 seconds
  • Kiriko
    • Kunai
      • Kunai reloads after 65% of the animation has completed (previously reloads at 75% of the animation)
    • Lifeweaver
      • Life Grip
        • Reinhardt is no longer a valid target for Life Grip using Earthshatter, and using Earthshatter will cancel Life Grip

Overwatch 2 Hero Option updates (Quality-of-Life)

Tank

  • D.Va
    • Hero-specific option
      • Hide Boosters Cancel Text – Off by default
      • Hide Boosters Timer – Off by default
  • Doomfist
    • Hero-specific option
      • Hand Cannon UI – On by default
      • Hold To Use Power Block – Off by default
      • Hide Power Block Cancel Text – Off by default
      • Hide Rocket Punch Meter – Off by default
      • Hide Rocket Punch Cancel Text – Off by default
  • Orisa
    • Hero-specific option
      • Hide Fortify Timer – Off by default
      • Hold To Use Javelin Spin – Off by default
      • Hide Javelin Spin Cancel Text – Off by default
  • Ramattra
    • Hero-specific option
      • Toggle Block – Off by default
      • Hide Nemesis Form Cancel Text – Off by default
      • Relative Aim Sensitivity During Nemesis Form – 100% by default
      • Relative Gyro Aim Sensitivity During Nemesis Form – 100% by default (only available on gyro-supported platforms)
      • Annihilation Cancel Input – Ability 1 by default
  • Reinhardt
    • Hero-specific option
      • Relative Aim Sensitivity During Barrier Field – 100% by default
      • Relative Gyro Aim Sensitivity During Barrier Field – 100% by default (only available on gyro-supported platforms)
      • Hold To Use Charge – Off by default
      • Hide Charge Cancel Text – Off by default
  • Roadhog
    • Hero-specific option
      • Hide Whole Hog Timer – Off by default
  • Sigma
    • Gravitic Flux now automatically casts when the timer runs out
  • Winston
    • Hero-specific option
      • Toggle Secondary Fire – Off by default
  • Wrecking ball
    • Pressing the Quick Melee button now cancels Roll
    • Hero-specific option
      • Toggle Quick Melee During Roll

Damage

  • Bastion
    • Configuration: Artillery now automatically casts when the timer runs out
    • Hero-specific option
      • Relative Aim Sensitivity During Reconfigure – 100% by default
      • Relative Gyro Aim Sensitivity During Reconfigure – 100% by default (only available on gyro-supported platforms)
  • Cassidy
    • Hero-specific option
      • Hide Deadeye Timer – Off by default
      • Hide Deadeye Cancel Text – Off by default
  • Echo
    • Hero-specific option
      • Hold To Use Focusing Beam – Off by default
      • Hide Flight Cancel Text – Off by default
      • Hide Flight Timer – Off by default
  • Genji
    • Hero-specific option
      • Hold To Use Deflect – Off by default
      • Hide Deflect Cancel Text – Off by default
  • Mei
    • Cryo-Freeze can now be cancelled by pressing the ability’s button again
    • Hero-specific option
      • Hold To Use Cryo-Freeze – Off by default
      • Hide Cyro-Freeze Cancel Text – Off by default
      • Hide Cryo-Freeze Timer – Off by default
      • Default Ice Wall Rotation – Horizontal by default
      • Ice Wall Confirmation Input – Primary Fire by default
  • Pharah
    • Hero-specific option
      • Toggle Hover Jets – Off by default
  • Reaper
    • Hero-specific option
      • Hold To Use Wraith Form – Off by Default
      • Hide Wraith Form Cancel Text – Off by Default
      • Shadow Step Confirmation Input – Primary Fire by default
  • Sombra
    • Hero-specific option
      • Toggle Hack – Off by default
  • Symmetra
    • Hero-specific option
      • Toggle Secondary Fire – Off by default
      • Hold To Deploy Sentry Turret – Off by default
      • Teleporter and Photon Barrier Confirmation Input – Primary Fire by default
      • Default Photon Barrier Rotation – Horizontal by default
      • Hide Photon Barrier Timer – Off by default
  • Torbjorn
    • Hero-specific option
      • Hide Overload Timer – Off by default
  • Tracer
    • Hero-specific option
      • Blink UI – On by default

Support

  • Baptiste
    • Automatic Reload setting now reloads when both Primary and Secondary Fire are out of ammo if setting is set to Off
    • Hero-specific option
      • Default Amplification Matrix Rotation – Horizontal by default
      • Amplification Matrix Confirmation Input – Primary Fire by default
  • Brigitte
    • Hero-specific option
      • Relative Aim Sensitivity During Barrier Shield – 100% by default
      • Relative Gyro Aim Sensitivity During Barrier Shield – 100% by default (only available on gyro-supported platforms)
      • Repair Pack UI – On by default
  • Kiriko
    • Hero-specific option
      • Healing Ofuda Cancels Reload – On by default
  • Lifeweaver
    • Hero-specific option
      • Relative Thorn Volley Aim Sensitivity – 100% by default
      • Relative Thorn Volley Gyro Aim Sensitivity – 100% by default (only available on gyro-supported platforms)
      • Tree of Life Confirmation Input – Primary Fire by default
  • Lucio
    • Allow Backwards Wall Ride option now On by default
    • Hold To Crossfade options changed from Off/On to Off/Hold For Speed/Hold For Heal.
  • Mercy
    • Hero-specific option
      • Caduceus Blaster Input – Primary Fire by default
      • Relative Caduceus Blaster Aim Sensitivity – 100% by default
      • Relative Caduceus Blaster Gyro Aim Sensitivity – 100% by default (only available on gyro-supported platforms)
  • Zenyatta
    • Hero-specific option
      • Harmony and Discord Orb Cancel Reload – On by default
      • Hide Transcendence Timer – Off by default

Overwatch 2 Bug Fixes

General

  • Resolved an issue that awarded the incorrect competitive Season 3 titles for some players
  • Fixed a bug in the Options menu that resulted in Communication Option changes to not save
  • Console – Fixed an issue that prevented you from navigating the competitive menu while in queue
  • Console – Fixed a bug on some consoles that prevented saving highlights
  • Console – Fixed a bug that prevented players on console from renaming Custom Game presets
  • Fixed a bug with Payload and Hybrid game modes displaying a debug string when the payload is pushed the end of the map
  • Resolved a bug where you were unable to view some Heroes weapons and/or equipment in the Hero Gallery
  • Fixed a bug with the camera sometimes becoming askew when the player’s movement was interrupted by negative statuses
  • Fixed an issue where some Maps were missing images on the Competitive Progress screen Fixed a bug where a sound prompt was missing when you ranked down in Competitive modes

Maps

  • Antarctic Peninsula
    • Removed a large misplaced shadow near the capture point in the Labs area
  • Busan
    • Fixed a bug with the drum in the Sanctuary area allowing player objects to be thrown/placed inside of it
  • Circuit Royale
    • Fixed some areas that allowed players to stand in unintended locations
  • Esperanca
    • Replaced the indestructible vase in the spawn rooms to a regular ceramic vase that can shatter. Please break them at your own will.
  • Hollywood
    • Removed a planter near the first choke
  • Lijang Tower
    • Fixed in a previous update – Fixed a bug that allowed players to stand in unintended locations
  • Shambali Monestary
    • Fixed some areas on the map that would eat projectiles

Heroes

  • Ana
    • Fixed a bug where Biotic Grenade was only tracking self-hits
  • Ashe
    • Fixed a bug where Ashe’s accuracy became inconsistent during a jump and other movements
  • Bastion
    • Fixed a bug with the Assault Configuration playing an old reload animation if used as soon as you spawn
  • Brigitte
    • Fixed a bug which caused Brigitte’s extra armor during ‘Rally’ to not apply it’s 30% damage reduction correctly
  • Doomfist
    • Fixed a bug with Powerblock not correctly reducing area of effect damage
    • Fixed a bug with the Empowered buff from Meteor Strike not counting toward the Empowered Rocket Punch stat
  • D.Va
    • Fixed a bug with D.Va’s ‘Selfie’ highlight intro not removing the mech after the explosion when some skins were equipped
  • Genji
    • Fixed a bug where deflecting Kiriko or Lifeweaver’s healing projectiles did not heal your allies
  • Kiriko
    • Fixed a bug with Swift Step sometimes getting players stuck in the map
  • Lifeweaver
    • Fixed the issue with Lifeweaver’s Custom Game controls being broken after the controls update
    • Fixed an issue with the Petal Platform geometry not matching its projectile collision
    • Fixed a bug where your Life Grip target would bounce back if you activate the ability while you’re on an enemy Petal Platform and they are on a friendly Petal Platform
    • Fixed an issue with Life Grip failing and going on cooldown in some cases if used at the same time as your target activated an ability
    • Fixed a bug where Lifeweaver would auto-swap to Healing Blossom if Tree of Life was placed while Thorn Volley was active
    • Fixed the placement of Lifeweaver in the Hero Gallery and Hero Select
  • Mei
    • Fixed a bug with Ice Wall becoming unusable until cancelled after targeting an invalid location
  • Pharah
    • Fixed a bug with Concussive Blast only tracking self-hits
  • Ramattra
    • Fixed a bug with Nemesis form failing to go on cooldown if you die during the transformation
    • Fixed a bug with Nemesis form not activating and enabling its cooldown if you were knocked down while Annihilation mode is active and then attempted to activate Nemesis Form
  • Reaper
    • Fixed a bug with the Ambush Play of the Game not having a sniper reticle and some sounds when certain skins were equipped
  • Sojourn
    • Resolved an issue where the Disruptor could be attached to the Push bot
  • Sombra
    • Fixed a stat tracking issue where Health Pack healing was only counting self-healing
  • Widowmaker
    • Fixed a bug where Widowmaker could become stuck in the grappling animation if Grappling Hook was used on a moving platform

Workshop

  • Fixed multiple issues related to Custom Projectiles

That’s all the information we have about the Overwatch 2 patch notes for May 2023. Check out the patch notes for the start of Overwatch 2 Season 4 to see some of the previous changes. You can also check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.