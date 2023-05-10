Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Here are the patch notes for Overwatch 2 this May 2023, including various balance changes, bug fixes, and more, as well as the brand new Starwatch event.

Rule with the Infinite Empire or rebel with The Watchers 💥 Who will you fight for? Starwatch is LIVE NOW 💫 pic.twitter.com/wlAKdoYOjk — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 9, 2023

The recent update introduced a new game mode to Overwatch 2: Starwatch. This new event, and the first ever PvP/PvE hybrid game mode, also brought with it various hero updates, as well as quality-of-life changes for various heroes. There are also various bug fixes in this patch, ranging from hero bugs to map bugs. The Overwatch 2 patch notes for May 2023 are quite long, so be prepared for it.

Without further do, let’s head straight into the patch notes for Overwatch 2 this May 2023.

Overwatch 2 May 2023 Patch Notes

New Overwatch 2 Event – Starwatch: Galactic Rescue

Play on a brand-new four-point Assault mode

Players choose to queue as either the defending Infinite Empire or the attacking Watchers Alternatively, players can queue as a mercenary to join either side for faster queueing

Both teams have special gimmicks to help them during the match The Attackers will have Bonebreaker Doomfist helping them attack the objectives The Defenders will have access to various artillery placements that will attack the Attackers

Depending on which side wins more, the sequel to the recently released motion comic will change as well.

Returning Event – Battle For Olympus

The game mode will return for a temporary time, bringing with it an all-new Team Deathmatch version

The Statue of Zeus Junker Queen is now in Ilios

Hero Updates

Tanks

Junker Queen Scattergun Maximum ammo increased to 8 from 6 Jagged Blade Projectile size increased to 0.20 meters from 0.15 Rampage Now deals 40 impact damage Wound damage decreased to 60 from 100 Adrenaline Rush Adrenaline passive healing multiplier increased to 2x from 1.25x damage dealt by wounds

Orisa Augmented Fusion Driver Damage increased to 13 from 12

Winston Jet Pack Damage radius before falloff begins increased to 1.3 meters from 1 meter

Wrecking Ball Adaptive Shield Effect duration decreased to 7 seconds form 9 seconds



Damage

Echo Duplicate Ultimate cost reduced by 25% Ultimate generation decreased to 4x from 5.5x while Duplicate is active

Junkrat Concussion Mine Maximum damage increased to 110 from 100



Support

Ana Biotic Grenade Explosion healing decreased to 60 from 100

Baptiste Immortality Field Cooldown decreased to 23 seconds from 25 seconds

Kiriko Kunai Kunai reloads after 65% of the animation has completed (previously reloads at 75% of the animation) Lifeweaver Life Grip Reinhardt is no longer a valid target for Life Grip using Earthshatter, and using Earthshatter will cancel Life Grip



Overwatch 2 Hero Option updates (Quality-of-Life)

Tank

D.Va Hero-specific option Hide Boosters Cancel Text – Off by default Hide Boosters Timer – Off by default

Doomfist Hero-specific option Hand Cannon UI – On by default Hold To Use Power Block – Off by default Hide Power Block Cancel Text – Off by default Hide Rocket Punch Meter – Off by default Hide Rocket Punch Cancel Text – Off by default

Orisa Hero-specific option Hide Fortify Timer – Off by default Hold To Use Javelin Spin – Off by default Hide Javelin Spin Cancel Text – Off by default

Ramattra Hero-specific option Toggle Block – Off by default Hide Nemesis Form Cancel Text – Off by default Relative Aim Sensitivity During Nemesis Form – 100% by default Relative Gyro Aim Sensitivity During Nemesis Form – 100% by default (only available on gyro-supported platforms) Annihilation Cancel Input – Ability 1 by default

Reinhardt Hero-specific option Relative Aim Sensitivity During Barrier Field – 100% by default Relative Gyro Aim Sensitivity During Barrier Field – 100% by default (only available on gyro-supported platforms) Hold To Use Charge – Off by default Hide Charge Cancel Text – Off by default

Roadhog Hero-specific option Hide Whole Hog Timer – Off by default

Sigma Gravitic Flux now automatically casts when the timer runs out

Winston Hero-specific option Toggle Secondary Fire – Off by default

Wrecking ball Pressing the Quick Melee button now cancels Roll Hero-specific option Toggle Quick Melee During Roll



Damage

Bastion Configuration: Artillery now automatically casts when the timer runs out Hero-specific option Relative Aim Sensitivity During Reconfigure – 100% by default Relative Gyro Aim Sensitivity During Reconfigure – 100% by default (only available on gyro-supported platforms)

Cassidy Hero-specific option Hide Deadeye Timer – Off by default Hide Deadeye Cancel Text – Off by default

Echo Hero-specific option Hold To Use Focusing Beam – Off by default Hide Flight Cancel Text – Off by default Hide Flight Timer – Off by default

Genji Hero-specific option Hold To Use Deflect – Off by default Hide Deflect Cancel Text – Off by default

Mei Cryo-Freeze can now be cancelled by pressing the ability’s button again Hero-specific option Hold To Use Cryo-Freeze – Off by default Hide Cyro-Freeze Cancel Text – Off by default Hide Cryo-Freeze Timer – Off by default Default Ice Wall Rotation – Horizontal by default Ice Wall Confirmation Input – Primary Fire by default

Pharah Hero-specific option Toggle Hover Jets – Off by default

Reaper Hero-specific option Hold To Use Wraith Form – Off by Default Hide Wraith Form Cancel Text – Off by Default Shadow Step Confirmation Input – Primary Fire by default

Sombra Hero-specific option Toggle Hack – Off by default

Symmetra Hero-specific option Toggle Secondary Fire – Off by default Hold To Deploy Sentry Turret – Off by default Teleporter and Photon Barrier Confirmation Input – Primary Fire by default Default Photon Barrier Rotation – Horizontal by default Hide Photon Barrier Timer – Off by default

Torbjorn Hero-specific option Hide Overload Timer – Off by default

Tracer Hero-specific option Blink UI – On by default



Support

Baptiste Automatic Reload setting now reloads when both Primary and Secondary Fire are out of ammo if setting is set to Off Hero-specific option Default Amplification Matrix Rotation – Horizontal by default Amplification Matrix Confirmation Input – Primary Fire by default

Brigitte Hero-specific option Relative Aim Sensitivity During Barrier Shield – 100% by default Relative Gyro Aim Sensitivity During Barrier Shield – 100% by default (only available on gyro-supported platforms) Repair Pack UI – On by default

Kiriko Hero-specific option Healing Ofuda Cancels Reload – On by default

Lifeweaver Hero-specific option Relative Thorn Volley Aim Sensitivity – 100% by default Relative Thorn Volley Gyro Aim Sensitivity – 100% by default (only available on gyro-supported platforms) Tree of Life Confirmation Input – Primary Fire by default

Lucio Allow Backwards Wall Ride option now On by default Hold To Crossfade options changed from Off/On to Off/Hold For Speed/Hold For Heal.

Mercy Hero-specific option Caduceus Blaster Input – Primary Fire by default Relative Caduceus Blaster Aim Sensitivity – 100% by default Relative Caduceus Blaster Gyro Aim Sensitivity – 100% by default (only available on gyro-supported platforms)

Zenyatta Hero-specific option Harmony and Discord Orb Cancel Reload – On by default Hide Transcendence Timer – Off by default



Overwatch 2 Bug Fixes

General

Resolved an issue that awarded the incorrect competitive Season 3 titles for some players

Fixed a bug in the Options menu that resulted in Communication Option changes to not save

Console – Fixed an issue that prevented you from navigating the competitive menu while in queue

Console – Fixed a bug on some consoles that prevented saving highlights

Console – Fixed a bug that prevented players on console from renaming Custom Game presets

Fixed a bug with Payload and Hybrid game modes displaying a debug string when the payload is pushed the end of the map

Resolved a bug where you were unable to view some Heroes weapons and/or equipment in the Hero Gallery

Fixed a bug with the camera sometimes becoming askew when the player’s movement was interrupted by negative statuses

Fixed an issue where some Maps were missing images on the Competitive Progress screen Fixed a bug where a sound prompt was missing when you ranked down in Competitive modes

Maps

Antarctic Peninsula Removed a large misplaced shadow near the capture point in the Labs area

Busan Fixed a bug with the drum in the Sanctuary area allowing player objects to be thrown/placed inside of it

Circuit Royale Fixed some areas that allowed players to stand in unintended locations

Esperanca Replaced the indestructible vase in the spawn rooms to a regular ceramic vase that can shatter. Please break them at your own will.

Hollywood Removed a planter near the first choke

Lijang Tower Fixed in a previous update – Fixed a bug that allowed players to stand in unintended locations

Shambali Monestary Fixed some areas on the map that would eat projectiles



Heroes

Ana Fixed a bug where Biotic Grenade was only tracking self-hits

Ashe Fixed a bug where Ashe’s accuracy became inconsistent during a jump and other movements

Bastion Fixed a bug with the Assault Configuration playing an old reload animation if used as soon as you spawn

Brigitte Fixed a bug which caused Brigitte’s extra armor during ‘Rally’ to not apply it’s 30% damage reduction correctly

Doomfist Fixed a bug with Powerblock not correctly reducing area of effect damage Fixed a bug with the Empowered buff from Meteor Strike not counting toward the Empowered Rocket Punch stat

D.Va Fixed a bug with D.Va’s ‘Selfie’ highlight intro not removing the mech after the explosion when some skins were equipped

Genji Fixed a bug where deflecting Kiriko or Lifeweaver’s healing projectiles did not heal your allies

Kiriko Fixed a bug with Swift Step sometimes getting players stuck in the map

Lifeweaver Fixed the issue with Lifeweaver’s Custom Game controls being broken after the controls update Fixed an issue with the Petal Platform geometry not matching its projectile collision Fixed a bug where your Life Grip target would bounce back if you activate the ability while you’re on an enemy Petal Platform and they are on a friendly Petal Platform Fixed an issue with Life Grip failing and going on cooldown in some cases if used at the same time as your target activated an ability Fixed a bug where Lifeweaver would auto-swap to Healing Blossom if Tree of Life was placed while Thorn Volley was active Fixed the placement of Lifeweaver in the Hero Gallery and Hero Select

Mei Fixed a bug with Ice Wall becoming unusable until cancelled after targeting an invalid location

Pharah Fixed a bug with Concussive Blast only tracking self-hits

Ramattra Fixed a bug with Nemesis form failing to go on cooldown if you die during the transformation Fixed a bug with Nemesis form not activating and enabling its cooldown if you were knocked down while Annihilation mode is active and then attempted to activate Nemesis Form

Reaper Fixed a bug with the Ambush Play of the Game not having a sniper reticle and some sounds when certain skins were equipped

Sojourn Resolved an issue where the Disruptor could be attached to the Push bot

Sombra Fixed a stat tracking issue where Health Pack healing was only counting self-healing

Widowmaker Fixed a bug where Widowmaker could become stuck in the grappling animation if Grappling Hook was used on a moving platform



Workshop

Fixed multiple issues related to Custom Projectiles

That’s all the information we have about the Overwatch 2 patch notes for May 2023. Check out the patch notes for the start of Overwatch 2 Season 4 to see some of the previous changes. You can also check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.