Pac-12 commissioner’s surprising USC, UCLA take on Big Ten move

USC and UCLA’s football programs shocked the sports world when they announced their intentions to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten, a move that will reportedly occur ahead of the 2024 season.

Despite the two schools’ big plans, Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff has, understandably, not been their biggest supporter. Kliavkoff expressed his disappointment with the Trojans and the Bruins’ decision and has also made it a point to speak out against any further dissenters from the Pac-12.

On Thursday, Kliavkoff spoke to reporters, making a surprising statement about USC and UCLA football’s Big Ten move, per Myron Medcalf of ESPN.

“I think saying hundreds would be an exaggeration — dozens, more than a hundred,” he said. “And I have yet to talk to anyone in the UCLA and USC community who’s in favor of the move. I will say that I probably hear from folks who are not in favor, not surprisingly.”

If he is to be believed here, then perhaps not everyone is seeing sunshine and rainbows about the Big Ten move. Then again, with UCLA reportedly set to bring in 8-figures annually once they officially move, perhaps it’s the Pac-12 commissioner who is really the one not seeing the good in this move.

Either way, don’t expect George Kliavkoff to ever sound pleased about the Big Ten earning a conference warfare win at the expense of the Pac-12.