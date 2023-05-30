The Indiana Pacers are on a mission to reclaim their spot among the elite in the NBA after a disappointing 2022-23 season. Led by rising star Tyrese Haliburton, sharpshooter Buddy Hield, and big man Myles Turner, the Pacers are poised for a resurgence. With the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft, the Pacers have the opportunity to fortify their roster through shrewd trades involving their No. 26 and 29 picks. Here we will look at the three best Indiana Pacers trades using their No. 26 and 29 picks in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Pacers finished the 2022-23 NBA season with a record of 35-47, missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season. The team was led by Tyrese Haliburton, who averaged 20.7 points and 10.4 assists per game. Buddy Hield also had a strong season, averaging 16.8 points per game. Ditto for Turner, who tallied 18.0 points and 2.3 blocks per game. The Pacers, however, struggled on defense, allowing an average of 119.5 points per game, which was the second-worst in the NBA. The team also had a number of injuries, which contributed to their struggles. Overall, it was a disappointing season for the Pacers. That said, they have some young talent centered around Haliburton. As such, they should improve in 2023-24.

Again, remember that Haliburton is a dynamic point guard who can score and distribute the ball. He is also a good defender. The Pacers also have the aforementioned Turner and Hield. The team also added some size in the frontcourt with Jalen Smith and Isaiah Jackson. We believe the Pacers should be a competitive team in the Eastern Conference in 2023-24. Of course, there’s always room to improve. Now that they have the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Pacers GM Chad Buchanan might want to shop their No. 26 and 29 picks around for more proven and experienced depth players.

"I'm telling you Haliburton put on a show." we're continuing to look back on the best calls of the season with Tyrese Haliburton's game-winner in Miami. he finished with a career-high 43 points and franchise-record TEN 3-pointers.🔥 pic.twitter.com/TmbYmhIIAu — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 20, 2023

Now let’s look at the best Pacers trades using their No. 26 and 29 picks in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Trade for Jerami Grant

Pacers Receive:

Jerami Grant

Blazers Receive:

Buddy Hield

Aaron Nesmith

2023 first-round picks (No. 26 and 29)

In a trade scenario that presents an enticing opportunity for the Pacers, they set their sights on acquiring Jerami Grant from the Portland Trail Blazers. The Pacers would be willing to part ways with their No. 26 and 29 picks in the 2023 NBA Draft in addition to Buddy Hield and Aaron Nesmith. Despite losing Hield and Nesmith, adding an explosive scorer like Grant should still bolster their wing rotation. Grant is a 28-year-old forward known for his versatility. He was a standout player for Portland last season, averaging an impressive 20.5 points and 2.3 triples per game.

Grant’s scoring prowess, combined with his defensive acumen and experience, make him an ideal fit for the Pacers’ youthful core. He has the ability to stretch the floor, attack the basket, and defend multiple positions. As such, Grant would provide a much-needed boost to Indiana’s offensive firepower and defensive solidity. His addition would bring a new dimension to the team’s pursuit of success. He would enable them to compete at a higher level in the Eastern Conference.

Trade for Gordon Hayward

Pacers Receive:

Gordon Hayward

Hornets Receive:

Buddy Hield

2023 first-round picks (No. 26 and 29)

Another interesting and cheaper trade opportunity involves the acquisition of seasoned forward Gordon Hayward from the Charlotte Hornets. In this scenario, the Pacers would offer their No. 26 and 29 picks in the 2023 NBA Draft along with Hield once again. We feel this would be enough to secure Hayward’s services. At 32 years old, Hayward brings a wealth of experience and a diverse skill set to the table. Yes, he had injury problems in 2022-23, but he should be rejuvenated to be part of a new team. The opportunity to play alongside Haliburton should also give him deeper motivation to flourish.

Hayward’s scoring ability, averaging 15.5 points per game throughout his career, and his knack for creating plays would significantly enhance the Pacers’ offensive arsenal. More importantly, his basketball IQ and leadership qualities would be invaluable for a young Pacers team aiming to make strides in the upcoming season. By addressing their need for wing depth with Hayward’s arrival, the Pacers would further solidify their roster and position themselves as a formidable force in the Eastern Conference.

Trade for Kyle Kuzma

Pacers Receive:

Kyle Kuzma

Wizards Receive:

Buddy Hield

Aaron Nesmith

2023 first-round picks (No. 26 and 29)

Now this could be the big money deal for Indiana. The Pacers could make a potentially transformative move by targeting versatile forward Kyle Kuzma from the Washington Wizards. In this scenario, the Pacers would part with their No. 26 and 29 picks in the 2023 NBA Draft along with Hield and Nesmith once more. It costs the same as the aforementioned Grant trade, but this has arguably a bigger potential payoff. At just 27 years old, Kuzma has showcased his scoring ability and rebounding prowess, averaging 21.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game last season.

Kuzma’s offensive versatility and knack for scoring in various ways would inject a much-needed boost into the Pacers’ lineup. His ability to stretch the floor with his shooting and provide energy and athleticism would greatly complement the existing talents on the roster. Additionally, Kuzma’s defensive potential would help address the Pacers’ need for improved wing defense. By acquiring Kuzma, the Pacers would significantly enhance their chances of mounting a successful resurgence in the upcoming season.

These trade scenarios present the Pacers with the opportunity to add established talents to their roster by leveraging two of their current first-round picks and “tradeable” assets. Each potential trade brings unique attributes that align with the Pacers’ goals of elevating their game and returning to playoff contention. With the addition of Jerami Grant, Gordon Hayward, or Kyle Kuzma, the Pacers would not only bolster their squad. They would also position themselves for a promising future in the competitive landscape of the NBA.

Keep in mind that the Pacers are gearing up for the 2023 NBA Draft. They hold the key to unlocking their full potential. By leveraging their No. 26 and 29 picks in shrewd trades, they have the opportunity to add established talents to their youthful core. In doing so, the team could significantly bolster its chances of returning to playoff contention. The upcoming season promises renewed hope for the Pacers, as they aim to rise from the ashes and reclaim their position among the NBA’s elite.