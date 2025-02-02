The Indiana Pacers continued their recent surge with a 132-127 win against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. With the win, the Pacers improved to 27-20. It was their third consecutive win and eighth in their last ten games. Not only that, but the Pacers tied a franchise record for most players with at least 15 points in a single game, with stars Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton at the forefront.

Pascal Siakam led the way for the Pacers with 20 points and Tyrese Haliburton had 17 points. Andrew Nembhard scored 19 points, Obi Toppin added 18 points, and Bennedict Mathurin and Myles Turned scored 15 points each.

The Pacers started off the 2024-25 season relatively slow, but they’ve since hit a surge and vaulted themselves back into the mix for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Last season, the Pacers finished sixth in the Eastern Conference playoff picture, defeated both the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks to reach to the Eastern Conference Finals where they fell to the eventual champion Boston Celtics.

Pacers at the NBA trade deadline

With the NBA trade deadline approaching, the Pacers are a team that’s been mentioned as potentially looking to make a trade. The Pacers have a huge decision to make leading up to the offseason, and that’s re-signing Myles Turner.

Turner, who has seemingly had his name pop up in trade rumors during his entire Pacers tenure, is set to hit unrestricted free agency. The most likely scenario appears to be a smaller move to ship out guard depth to make it easier to re-sign Turner.

The Pacers reportedly could look to make such a trade either at the deadline, or closer to the end of the playoffs in June.

Then there is, of course, the nuclear option, which is re-signing Turner proves too great and the Pacers end up moving him at the deadline. They have reportedly fielded Myles Turner trade calls from interested teams, as per ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel, with theLos Angeles Lakers being one of the main teams to inquire about his availability.

But as Siegel reported, although the team has taken calls, they have not signaled that they’re seriously considering moving Turner.