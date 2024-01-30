The latest on Tyrese Haliburton.

The Indiana Pacers will be looking to sustain their momentum when they take on a tough challenge Tuesday night in Beantown against the Boston Celtics. They have won all of their last three outings, including a 116-110 victory at home over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, and that's without star Tyrese Haliburton helping them on the floor. But the question is this: Is Tyrese Haliburton playing tonight vs. the Celtics?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Tyrese Haliburton injury status vs. Celtics

Haliburton has played in only 10 of the Pacers' last 11 games and in only six contests since the calendar flipped to 2024 due to a problematic left hamstring. At the moment, Tyrese Haliburton remains questionable to play against the Celtics, according to the latest injury report released by the NBA for Jan. 30 games.

The Pacers star point guard has played in three of four meetings so far with Boston in the 2023-24 NBA regular season. In those contests, Haliburton averaged 16.7 points with 8.7 assists and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 45.0 percent from the floor and 34.8 percent from behind the arc.

Overall this season, the former Iowa State Cyclones star is leading the Pacers in points (23.6) and assists (12.6) per outing, as the team's main driving force of its high-flying offense that is ranked second in the NBA with an adjusted offensive rating of 120.2. (Only the Celtics have a better aDRTG than Indiana with 120.8).

So, when it comes to the question of if Tyrese Haliburton is playing tonight vs. the Celtics, the answer can be 50-50.