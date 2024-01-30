The Indiana Pacers visit the Boston Celtics as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Indiana Pacers are on the road to take on the Boston Celtics Tuesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Pacers-Celtics prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Pacers are 27-10 this season, and they have won their last three games. Indiana has played the Celtics four times already this season. They are 2-2 in those four games. Benedict Mathurin leads the team with 17.5 points per game in the four games. Tyrese Haliburton has averaged 16.7 points and 8.7 assists, as well. As a team, the Pacers are scoring 115.0 points per game against Boston this season. Haliburton remained out on Sunday, but did participate in practice leading up to this game. Myles Turner was also ruled out on Sunday, and is questionable for Tuesday.

The Celtics are at the top of the Eastern Conference heading into this game. Boston is coming off a game Monday night against the Raptors, so their legs could be tired. Jayson Tatum has averaged 33.3 points per game against the Pacers this season to lead the team. Tatum has also averaged 12.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists. Jaylen Brown is right behind him with 29.3 points, and 6.3 rebounds. As a team, the Celtics have averaged 129.0 points per game against Indiana in the four games played.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pacers-Celtics Odds

Indiana Pacers: +7 (-108)

Moneyline: +225

Boston Celtics: -7 (-112)

Moneyline: -275

Over: 244.5 (-110)

Under: 244.5 (-110)

How to Watch Pacers vs. Celtics

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: TNT

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Pacers are the top scoring team in the NBA. They average 124.8 points per game this season, and they have put up 133, 134, and 116 points in their last three games. With that, the Pacers have scored at least 125 points 25 times this season. They are 20-5 in those games. Only one of those have come against the Celtics, but Indiana is always a threat to put up a good game. If the Pacers can find a way to have a better offensive game against the Celtics, they will win this game.

The Pacers might have Tyrese Haliburton back, and that would be very important. With Haliburton on the court, the Pacers score 9.2 more points per game. He is questionable for the game Tuesday, but if he is back, the Pacers have a great chance to cover the spread.

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Pacers might play great offense, but the Celtics have been able to handle Indiana. Boston is one of the best defensive teams in the NBA as they allow just 110.7 points per game. The Celtics have held the Pacers to under 120 points in three of the four games this season. That is not an easy feat. When the Pacers score under 120 points this season, they are 2-13. If Boston can play good defense in this one, they will cover the spread.

The Pacers do not play good defense at all. They allow the third-most points per game in the NBA at 122.8 points. The Celtics score 120.3 points per game, which is the fourth-most in the NBA. Boston should be able to put up some points in this game, even with this being the second game of a back-to-back. As long as the Celtics do some scoring, they will win this game.

Final Pacers-Celtics Prediction & Pick

This comes down to whether or not the Pacers have Haliburton. If the Pacers do not have him, it is going to be a tough matchup if he is not on the court. With that, I still think the Celtics are going to win this game, so I will take them to cover.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Pacers-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Celtics -7 (-112), Under 244.5 (-110)