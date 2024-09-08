The Indianapolis Colts lost 29-27 to the Houston Texans in a thrilling Week 1 clash. However, former Colts punter Pat McAfee and Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton tried their best to will the home team to victory.

The two hung out in the stands during the game, furiously celebrating every good Indianapolis play.

Haliburton is coming off of an Eastern Conference Finals appearance with the Pacers and a gold medal Olympic campaign with Team USA over the summer. McAfee, of course, continues to run the Pat McAfee Show, one of the biggest sports podcasts in the world.

Tyrese Haliburton had plans after the Colts game

Haliburton supported another prominent Indiana team after the Colts contest, via Fieldhouse Files' Scott Agness.

“Tyrese Haliburton is having the perfect Indy day — from the Colts game to now courtside for the [Indiana] Fever,” Agness reported. “Also in attendance: Pacers assistant coach Jenny Boucek, wearing a red Fever quarter-zip. And assistant GM Kelly Krauskopf.”

The Fever's game against the Atlanta Dream tipped off shortly after the Colts' contest concluded. The Caitlin Clark-led club continues to march along after clinching a WNBA playoff spot.

Haliburton is no stranger to attending sporting events, as he squared off with New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson at WWE's “SmackDown” event in June at Madison Square Garden, via the company's YouTube channel.

Haliburton received All-NBA third team honors last season, averaging 20.1 points on 47.7% shooting with a league-leading 10.9 assists. The 24-year-old was drafted 12th overall by the Sacramento Kings in 2020, but was traded two years later for a package including Domontas Sabonis.

Haliburton was a three-star recruit out of Oshkosh, Wisconsin before attending Iowa State. The former Cyclone received second-team All-Big 12 honors as a sophomore in 2020.

Haliburton will soon be back at training camp with the Pacers, who will look to prove that their last season wasn't a fluke despite beating injury-ravaged Milwaukee Bucks and Knicks teams in the playoffs.