The 2024-25 season hasn't exactly gone smoothly for Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers. Similar to a fellow Conference Finalist out West, the Pacers have endured a bit of a topsy-turvy first half of the '24-25 campaign. They entered their Thursday night contest against the Miami Heat with a 16-18 record, and no one has embodied their inconsistency more than the play of Haliburton, the team's best player.

But on Thursday night, Haliburton showed how impactful he can be when he's at his best. The Pacers star always seems to turn up on the road against the Heat, and he did so once again, putting up 33 points and 15 assists while failing to turn the ball over at least once en route to a 128-115 victory.

In so doing, Haliburton put himself in an exclusive floor general club that he is the founding member of. As per the official ClutchPoints account on X (formerly Twitter), the Pacers star is the only player in NBA history to have multiple games with at least 30 points and 15 assists without turning the ball over.

This is what separates Haliburton from the other point guards in the league; he can find his teammates in the right spots without forcing the issue. His feel for the game as well as the ability to execute difficult passes sets him apart, and when his shot is falling, the Pacers are always going to be difficult to stop.

For all the flak Haliburton has caught for his struggle-filled 2024-25 season, the Pacers star might be turning a corner. And for his team's sake, these performances should be more of the norm so they can rise to the upper half of the Eastern Conference standings.

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers torch Heat in Miami

The Heat could say that they were on the second night of a back-to-back, but credit must go to the Pacers for taking care of business on the road. Tyrese Haliburton has had his fair share of struggles away from home, so it's definitely a sight for sore Pacers fans eyes to see him pop off for his best game of the season.

This should not come as a surprise to anyone who's watched Haliburton play against the Heat in the past. The best game of his career came on the road against Miami as well, when he tallied a career-high 44 points against them back on November 30, 2023. He also scored 43 against Miami back on December 23, 2022, showing that Kaseya Center is a second home of sorts for the Pacers star.