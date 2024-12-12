ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Indiana Pacers hit the road to take on the Philadelphia 76ers Friday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pacers-76ers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Why the Pacers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pacers have to start playing better, and that starts with Tyrese Haliburton. Haliburton averages 17.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game, which is not bad. However, it is not nearly as good as he was last season. In fact, Haliburton is coming off a game in which he scored less than 10 points. The Pacers need Haliburton to pick up the pace on offense and do some of his own scoring. If he can have a good game, the Pacers will be able to get back on the right track.

Indiana needs to take advantage of a low-scoring 76ers team. The 76ers are bottom of the NBA in points per game, and they have the sixth-lowest field goal percentage. Along with that, Philadelphia has the third-lowest three-point percentage in the NBA. Philadelphia clearly has a problem shooting the ball, and the Pacers have to take advantage of that. If the 76ers get held to a low score, the Pacers will be able to cover.

Why the 76ers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The 76ers have finally started to pick it up this season. They have won four of their last five games with their lone loss coming against the Orlando Magic. In their last five games, the 76ers have been dominant on the defensive end of the floor. They are allowing 100.0 points per game, and their opponents are shooting just 42.6 percent from the floor in that span. Philadelphia needs to keep playing solid defense if they want to keep their hot streak going Friday night.

The 76ers will have a healthy lineup for this game. That means Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey will all be on the court at the same time. That has been a rare occurrence this season, and it is something the 76ers look forwards to. These three are the highest scoring players on the team, and in their last game, they combined for 68 points, 30 rebounds, and 20 assists. If they can have another game like that, the 76ers will be able to beat the Pacers.

Speaking of the Pacers, they are going through a bit of a rough patch. Indiana has lost four of their last five, and their lone win is against a below average Chicago Bulls team. They Pacers have been the opposite as the 76ers. Indiana has allowed 118.6 points per game in their last five games. The 76ers should have no problem putting up points against the Pacers, which would help them cover the spread.

Final Pacers-76ers Prediction & Pick

This might end up being a solid game. I do think the 76ers will come out on top, though. Their best players are back, and that is going to make a difference. I will take the 76ers to win straight up.

Final Pacers-76ers Prediction & Pick: 76ers ML (-230)