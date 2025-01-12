ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Indiana Pacers will battle the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday in Ohio. It's a Central Division showdown at RocketMortgage Arena as we continue our NBA odds series and make a Pacers-Cavaliers prediction and pick.

The Pacers lead the head-to-head series 108-103. Significantly, they split the four-game series last season. The Cavs are 7-3 over the past 10 games. Additionally, the Cavs are 4-1 in the past five home games against the Pacers.

Here are the Pacers-Cavaliers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pacers-Cavaliers Odds

Indiana Pacers: +9 (-108)

Moneyline: +315

Cleveland Cavaliers: -9 (-112)

Moneyline: -400

Over: 239 (-110)

Under: 239 (-110)

How To Watch Pacers vs. Cavaliers

Time: 6 PM ET/3 PM PT

TV: FDSO and FDSI

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Pacers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Tyrese Haliburton has struggled this season, and it is one of the few reasons why the Pacers started slowly this season. Ultimately, they have righted the ship and come into this game with a 21-18 record and are currently clinging to the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers have also won five games in a row and have yet to lose in January. Significantly, their wins have come over some solid talent, as they have had wins over the Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, and Golden State Warriors.

Pascal Siakam remains the best player on this team and is averaging 19.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game while shooting 52.6 percent from the floor. Meanwhile, Haliburton has bounced back from his early struggles and is now averaging 18.5 points and 8.9 assists per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field. Bennedict Mathurin has also been good for the Pacers, averaging 16.6 points per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the floor. Likewise, Myles Turner is averaging 15 points and seven rebounds per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the hardwood.

If the Pacers want to beat the Cavaliers, they will need more from Siakam and Turner. Substantially, they must figure out a way to win the board battle, especially when they will likely be facing Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. The Pacers must continue to play solid defense, as they have allowed fewer than 100 points in two of the past three games.

The Pacers will cover the spread if Haliburton can distribute some good passes while also taking good chances. Then, Siakam and Turner must win the board battle and prevent the Cavs from getting second chances.

Why the Cavaliers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Cavaliers have great depth, and it's been one of the essential reasons they are holding onto the best spot in the Eastern Conference. Amazingly, the Cavs recently defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder to show why they are a team to be revered. It is a major difference from the Cavs from last season, where their numerous injuries crippled the team.

Donovan Mitchell is still elite, averaging 22.9 points per game while shooting 45 percent from the floor. Meanwhile, Darius Garland is averaging 21 points per game while shooting 50 percent from the floor. Mobley is averaging 19 points and 8.8 rebounds per game while shooting 57.4 percent from the field. Also, Allen is averaging 14.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game while shooting 70.6 percent from the field.

The Cavs also have a great depth piece in Caris LeVert. Significantly, he has been a tremendous boom for the Cavaliers, averaging 11.5 points per game while shooting 49 percent from the field. LeVert hopes to replicate his 18-point night from a few days ago.

The Cavs are the best team in scoring and shooting. However, they struggle on the boards, ranking 18th in rebounds. I strongly believe this game will come down to who wins the board battle. Allen and Mobley must win their little battles with Turner and Siakam.

The Cavaliers will cover the spread if they can continue to shoot the rock well and get off to an early lead. Then, they must prevent Turner and Siakam from beating them on the boards.

Final Pacers-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

The Pacers are 19-19-1 against the spread, while the Cavaliers are 26-11 against the odds. Moreover, the Pacers are 11-11 against the spread on the road, while the Cavs are 8-8-1 against the spread at home. The Pacers are 3-3 against the spread when facing the Central Division, while the Cavs are 4-2 against the odds when facing the East.

The Pacers are hot right now and coming into their own at the right time. However, they are facing a team that has lost just one game at home. I can see the Pacers competing for a while. Yet, I can see the Cavaliers running away with this in the final stages of the fourth quarter to cover the spread.

Final Pacers-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers: -9 (-112)