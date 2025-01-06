ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back for our daily NBA betting predictions and picks as we head to the Eastern Conference for this next showdown. The Indiana Pacers (18-18) will take on the Brooklyn Nets (13-22) as both teams trend in opposite directions. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pacers-Nets prediction and pick.

The Indiana Pacers are currently sitting at .500 on the season, holding the eight-spot in the Eastern standings. They're 7-3 over their last 10 games and ride back-to-back wins heading into this one following their most recent 126-108 win over Phoenix. They're sturdy road favorites as they head to New York.

The Brooklyn Nets are occupying the East's 12-spot, going a rough 3-7 over their last 10 games. They're just 1-4 in their last five and most recently fell 94-123 to Philadelphia. With a number of injuries plaguing their lineup, they'll hope to improve upon their 5-10 record at home this season.

Here are the Pacers-Nets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pacers-Nets Odds

Indiana Pacers: -10 (-110)

Moneyline: -460

Brooklyn Nets: +10 (-110)

Moneyline: +360

Over: 223 (-110)

Under: 223 (-110)

How To Watch Pacers vs. Nets

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Midwest, YES Network, NBA League Pass

Why the Pacers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Indiana Pacers turned in a very impressive performance in their last win over Phoenix to improve to .500 on the season. Tyrese Haliburton led all players with 27 points while adding eight assists and five rebounds as well. The Pacers were able to push the tempo against a disgruntled Phoenix squad, out-rebounding the Suns 47-36 and only turning the ball over eight times during the game. When Tyrese Haliburton is playing at this level and taking care of the ball, the Pacers look as thought they can make another run during the second half of the season and into the playoffs.

While the Pacers rank 10th in the NBA with 115.3 PPG, they've eclipsed that mark six times over their last 10 games. Myles Turner is also averaging 2.1 blocks per game and continues to play at a high level defensively. This Pacers team is at their best when they're running the floor and moving the ball in a consistent tempo. Their half court offense can stagnate at times, but they're one of the NBA's best in transition and will certainly be looking to run the floor as the road team.

Why the Nets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Brooklyn Nets are dealing with a myriad of injuries at the moment and they'll be out their two best players in Cameron Johnson and Cam Thomas. That leaves 44.2 PPG off the table as the scoring duo has been the driving force of this team. While the Nets acquired D'Angelo Russell via Los Angeles, he's “questionable” on the injury report along with Ben Simmons, seriously clouding the waters of this team's immediate future. they'll have to look towards Nic Claxton for a semblance of consistency as they hobble into the All-Star break.

While the Nets have underperformed this season, they own a commendable 19-15-1 record against the spread. Despite this, they've struggled at home going 5-10 and 6-9 ATS in those games. With a double-digit spread, this game will be about keeping pace and not allowing Indiana to grow a lead early in this game. Unless someone Ziaire Williams can step up and have a huge day, the defensive effort is what will keep the Brooklyn Nets competitive in this one.

Final Pacers-Nets Prediction & Pick

We'll have another solid matchup as the Brooklyn Nets won the first meeting between these two teams 99-90. During that game, Nets' Cameron Johnson led all scorers with 27 points as the Pacers shot just 24.2% from three during that game. Of course, both Cameron Johnson and Cam Thomas will be out for the Nets and with the Pacers playing the way they have recently, we could very well see a different story in this one as the betting line suggests.

Ultimately, I don't see anyone being able to stop Tyrese Haliburton at the pace he's playing at and while his career averages take a slight dip against Brooklyn, this recent run he's on should set those trends in the opposite direction. The Nets will also lack an effective defensive presence to stop Pascal Siakam and his mid-range game, so we should see a high-scoring effort from him as well.

For our final prediction, we'll have to roll with the Indiana Pacers to win on the road and cover the spread. The Nets are just too injury-ridden at this point and it'll take a heroic effort for the win here.

Final Pacers-Nets Prediction & Pick: Indiana Pacers -10 (-110)