The Pacers are playing very well in this matchup, while the Spurs have struggled more to enter Victor Wembanyama's homecoming. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pacers-Spurs prediction and pick.

The Pacers have been playing well this season but lost their last game against the Spurs, also in Paris. Their record is 24-20. They have a big three: Pascal Siakam, Bennedict Mathurin, and Tyrese Haliburton. The Pacers have one of the best offenses in the NBA and the skill to score against any team in the league. They are looking for revenge in the rematch of the Paris Games against the Spurs.

The Spurs struggled last season but have looked much better, with a 20-22 record. They look improved and have a genuine chance to make it to the postseason. They have talent but are still a very young team and need to figure it all out. Victor Wembanyama has generational talent down low. This will be a big matchup against the Pacers in a rematch.

Here are the Pacers-Spurs NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pacers-Spurs Odds

Indiana Pacers: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -126

San Antonio Spurs: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +108

Over: 234 (-110)

Under: 234 (-110)

How To Watch Pacers vs. Spurs

Time: noon ET/9:00 am PT

TV: ESPN

Why the Pacers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pacers' offense has been a key to their success this season. They are 11th in scoring, at 115 points per game, fourth in field-goal percentage, at 48.9%, and ninth in three-point percentage, at 37.1%. Seven different Pacers average more than double digits, and Pascal Siakam leads the team in scoring at 20.1 points per game.

Tyrese Haliburton leads the team in assists with 8.8 per game and should be back in time for this game. Siakam and Haliburton have been great for this offense, but Bennedict Mathurin and Myles Turner. The balance makes this team go on offense. They have a tough matchup against the Spurs and their defense, but I still trust this offense to score due to how many players can get a bucket on this side of the court for the Pacers.

Why the Spurs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pacers have struggled to find success on defense this year. They are 22nd in scoring defense at 115.1 points per game, 22nd in field-goal defense at 47.4%, and 10th in three-point defense at 35.6%. Turner and Siakam's frontcourt has been key to some success down low. Siakam leads the team in rebounds with 7.3 per game, while Turner is second with 7.1. Turner also leads the team in blocks with 1.9 per game.

Four players also average at least one steal per game, with Haliburton and TJ McConnell tied for the team lead with 1.2 per game. The Pacers have the playmakers to play well against the Spurs on defense because San Antonio is not impressive on offense. It might be more difficult in Paris, with the crowd more inclined to root for the Spurs.

The Spurs have been solid overall on offense. They are 15th in scoring with 112.3 points per game, 18th in field goal percentage at 45.9%, and 12th in three-point percentage at 34.8% from behind the arc. Seven Spurs are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Victor Wembanyama being the dominant beast down low, leading by 24.6 points per game. Chris Paul has been a massive key in helping this offense flow, leading the way in assists at 8.2 per game.

The Spurs have a lot of potential on offense and have significantly improved since last year. Wembanayama is superhuman, but the pieces around him need to help the offense more, and that starts with Chris Paul and Devin Vassell. Wembanayama has been dominant, but the rest of the supporting cast needs to show up.

The Spurs have been great on defense. They are 16th in points allowed at 113 points per game, 11th in field goal percentage allowed at 45.9% from the field, and 12th in three-point percentage at 35.7% from behind the arc. Victor Wembanyama is the key down low, and he leads the Spurs in rebounding at 10.8 per game, and then he leads the team in blocks per game at four per game.

Finally, four Spurs average at least one steal per game, with Paul leading at 1.3. The Spurs have a chance to be a great defensive team, but the pieces need to fit correctly. Wembanyama controls this team's defense, but the perimeter needs to step up in this game. Chris Paul and Devin Vassell need to slow down Haliburton.

Final Pacers-Spurs Prediction & Pick

The Spurs easily won the first matchup in Paris. They should win this one, too. The Pacers can't guard Victor Wembanyama, and the Spurs should be able to slow down the rest of the offense. I think the Spurs will win, cover at home, and sweep the series in Paris.

Final Pacers-Spurs Prediction & Pick: San Antonio Spurs +1.5 (-110)