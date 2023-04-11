The Green Bay Packers are expected to make further changes in the 2023 offseason. This is especially true considering the limited number of available roster spots. The Packers also want to play in the Super Bowl again. They can, of course, do so through the draft. Here we’ll look at which rookie prospects the Packers will draft with each of their picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

In the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, the Packers have 10 draft picks in total. These include all of their original picks from the first five rounds. It also includes an additional compensatory pick in the fifth round and four picks in the seventh round. Green Bay has a reputation for being reliable in acquiring and maintaining draft capital. They have had at least seven picks in every draft since 2004.

Since 2018, when Brian Gutekunst became the general manager, the team has had a total of 48 picks in the last five drafts. This consistent influx of talent has enabled the Packers to sustain a strong roster and remain competitive in the NFC during the Aaron Rodgers era. However, Rodgers should soon be traded to the New York Jets. This means the Packers will have even more draft capital to support Jordan Love as he takes on the starting quarterback position.

Let’s look at who the Packers will choose in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Green Bay Packers: 2023 NFL Mock Draft

1st round 15th overall pick: TE Michael Mayer

The Packers should draft Michael Mayer with their 15th overall pick in the 1st round. He excelled in catching and other pass-catching tests during the combine, proving to be a reliable in-line player. The team needs a top-performing tight end for Jordan Love, especially after Robert Tonyan departs for the Bears. Mayer is a consistent player who is great at catching contested balls. Yes, he struggles to create separation due to his limited athleticism. Still, he is a solid blocker and is difficult for defenders to tackle in open space.

2nd round 45th overall pick: WR Rashee Rice

In the 2nd round, with the 45th overall pick, the Packers should choose Rashee Rice. He is a versatile and skilled route-runner who can play as a chain-moving slot wideout to support Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. Rice is a big-bodied, perimeter wideout with a physical skillset that allows him to play on the outside in the NFL. He excels at YAC and has the strong body control and sideline awareness. Rice has experience in jump-ball scenarios and after-the-catch situations, making him a valuable player for the Packers.

WHAT A CATCH, RASHEE RICE 🤯 pic.twitter.com/q0MiQL9h1z — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 18, 2022

3rd round 78th overall pick: DT Jaquelin Roy

In the 3rd round, with the 78th overall pick, the Packers should select Jaquelin Roy. He is skilled at holding off blockers while maintaining awareness of the backfield. He has powerful hands but could improve his consistency in shedding blockers. He has exceptional top-end speed and sets up his moves well. Roy could surely develop as a pass-rusher in the NFL.

4th round 116th overall pick: S Brandon Joseph

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With the 116th overall pick in the 4th round, the Packers should go for Brandon Joseph. He has had some issues with tackling due to taking poor angles and not breaking his feet down properly. However, he has shown improvement in this area. Joseph has demonstrated excellent ball production throughout his career and has significant experience on the field. He has an instinct for finding the ball in the air and possesses excellent body control for making catches.

5th round 149th overall pick: OT Wanya Morris

Wanya Morris, a transfer from Tennessee, should go to the Packers in the 5th round. He is versatile and can play on either the left or right side of the line. Morris also performed well during Senior Bowl practice, and his draft stock is rising as a result.

5th round 170th overall pick: EDGE Habakkuk Baldonado

Habakkuk Baldonado was originally projected as a later-round pick. However, his strong showing at the Shrine Bowl and the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine has increased his draft stock. With impressive physical gifts and raw potential, he could be a defensive dynamo for the Packers.

7th round 232nd overall pick: TE Blake Whiteheart

Although undersized, Blake Whiteheart is a surprisingly effective inline blocker. He also provides value in the passing game. He can consistently win in the middle of the field and has reliable hands to make difficult catches in traffic. In the NFL, Whiteheart has the potential to be a larger contributor than he was in college.

7th round 235th overall pick: CB Cameron Mitchell

Cameron Mitchell is a talented cornerback with excellent size. He should go to Green Bay here. He is quick in transitioning, displays good footwork, and works hard to locate the pass in the air. Mitchell also has a good sense of timing, tracks the ball well, and shows a burst to the ball. He is also instinctive, has good recognition, and puts in the effort against the run.

7th round 242nd overall pick: S Rashad Torrence II

At the 7th round and 242nd overall pick, the team should go for S Rashad Torrence II. He excels in locating and tracking the ball in the air. Despite lacking top-notch athleticism, he brings valuable experience from playing in the SEC. However, Torrence needs to improve his tackling technique and balance in open spaces.

7th round 256th overall pick: K Jack Podlesny

Meanwhile, at the 256th overall pick, kicker Jack Podlesny should end up in Green Bay. During his junior season, he played in fifteen games, making 71 extra points and successfully making 22 of 27 field goal attempts. His outstanding performance continued into his senior year. He made all 61 of his attempted extra points and successfully converted 23 of his 26 field goal attempts. Those earned him a spot on the 2022 AP All-SEC First Team.