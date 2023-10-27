After a crushing 29-25 loss to the New England Patriots, the Buffalo Bills rebounded with a big 24-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The score indicates the game was much closer than it was, as the Bills pretty much controlled the flow of the game the whole night.

The Bills didn't just get the win, but both their offense and defense looked refreshed despite only having three days to prepare for the game. The Bills offense has been sluggish the past three weeks, but put up 17 first half points versus the Bucs. More importantly, quarterback Josh Allen distributed the ball to a bevy of weapons. This included players who often aren't featured in the offense like Khalil Shakir, rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid and running back James Cook.

Kincaid in particular had a breakout game, scoring his first career NFL touchdown. With tight end Dawson Knox out, Kincaid finished with five receptions for 65 yards and the touchdown.

Retired NFL quarterback Alex Smith explained why he's ‘buying Buffalo stock' after Thursday's win.

“I'm buying Buffalo Bills stock. Anybody who says they aren't a contender just doesn't know football in my opinion,” Smith said on the Pat McAfee Show. “They're the real deal, there's not many teams that boast a top-5 offense and a top-5 defense. They have a quarterback like Josh Allen who can go toe-to-toe with anybody … I'm taking this team come end of the season.”

"I'm buying Buffalo Bills stock and they're the real deal.. Anybody who says they aren't a contender just doesn't know football in my opinion" Alex Smith #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/2eJURr2KGP — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 27, 2023

Smith's take comes after many have dismissed the Bills multiple times this season, including when they lost to the Jets in Week 1 or their recent three-game skid. Yet with this win, the Bills move to 5-3 and are still in contention in the AFC East.