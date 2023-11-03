With their season in a freefall, here are two bold predictions for the Packers Week 9 contest against the Rams.

After a disappointing loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8, Green Bay Packers are now 2-5 on the year — just half a game out of last place in the NFC North — and are riding a four-game losing streak. Next up is the Packers Week 9 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, a key game for a pair of NFC teams looking to turn their seasons around.

As Green Bay looks to get its offense going in the right direction this week, here are two bold Packers Week 9 predictions.

Aaron Jones fails to make the most of his first game as lead back

The Packers have the seventh-worst rushing attack in the NFL, averaging just 88.4 yards per contest. Neither A.J. Dillon nor Aaron Jones have exceeded 80 rushing yards in a game. Jones has missed three games this year and even when active he has played just over 40% of possible offensive snaps. Matt LaFleur highlighted Jones' injury status this week telling Matt Schneidman of The Athletic: “I don’t think he’s 100 percent by any stretch.” Still, Jones was not on the final injury report in Weeks 8 or 9. With Jones out, Dillon has been the bell cow — to very little effect. The third-year back is averaging just 3.1 yards per carry and has not been a factor in the passing game.

These struggles are especially an issue because this team was built to run the ball. The Packers have drafted blocking tight ends and power running backs for years now, and the running game was supposed to take pressure off Jordan Love. Instead, Love has frequently been forced to air it out.

Jones should (theoretically) finally be healthy this weekend, but Packers fans should still be pessimistic about the offense against the Rams. This offense has been unable to find any rhythm lately, averaging just 19.3 PPG over its last three contests. With or without Jones, it does not seem to make a difference. Jones is averaging 4.2 yards/carry this season — far below his career average of 5.1 yards per attempt — and he also has just catches in four contests in 2023. This Rams defense is average against the run, but a middling Packers offense will make LA look like a Super Bowl team.

A weakened Packers secondary fails to stop whichever Rams QB starts

This Sunday's contest against the Rams will be the first game without Rasul Douglas — who Green Bay sent to the Buffalo Bills along with a fifth-round pick in exchange for a third-round pick. The Packer secondary has actually been decent at limiting passing yardage this year, but that is likely because opponents have had so much success running the ball against them. A closer look shows a unit that is struggling to hold it together.

With Rasul Douglas now in Buffalo, rookie seventh-round pick Carrington Valentine is the new starting corner opposite Jaire Alexander. Valentine has played just 29% of defensive snaps this year. Meanwhile, Alexander is easily having the worst season of his career. The two-time Pro Bowler is giving up a passer rating of 146.5 when targeted this season — allowing 145 yards and two TDs on 15 attempts (12 catches). Nickle back Keisan Nixon has not been much better. Known primarily as a returner, this is the first season that Nixon has played a prominent role defensively. He has given up 25 receptions on 34 targets, and his Pro Football Focus player grade of 56.4 puts him in the “Below Average” category.

As for the Rams passing game, there are question marks about who will start at quarterback this weekend. Matthew Stafford is dealing with a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb, meaning backup Brett Rypien is the likeliest candidate to start. In a battle of weakness against weakness, something has to give, and the talent of the Rams pass-catchers could be the difference. Cooper Kupp is the heart of this offense, but the emergence of rookie Puka Nacua (third in the NFL with 795 receiving yards) has truly made this a dangerous aerial attack. Tutu Atwell and Tyler Higbee also provide dangerous tertiary options.

With so much inexperience in the secondary plus the possible absence of starting safety Rudy Ford, it is going to be a long day for this Packers defense — regardless of who the Rams start at QB.