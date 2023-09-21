Christian Watson is working toward making his season debut after missing the Green Bay Packers' first two games with a hamstring injury. With less than three days until the Packers host the New Orleans Saints in their Week 3 matchup, it's still unknown if Christian Watson will take the field. It sure sounds like the receiver has had a difficult time being forced to watch the Packers from the sidelines.

“I'm fighting just as much of a mental battle as I am physical battle,” Watson said ahead of the Packers-Saints game, via Kyle Malzhan of WFRV Local 5 in Green Bay. “I want to play football, I don't want to watch football.”

Watson didn't practice Thursday, though Packers coach Matt LaFleur said the receiver didn't suffer a setback. Green Bay planned to give Watson a day of rest after he practiced for multiple days in a row.

Watson entered the 2023 season with the expectation that he would be the Packers' No. 1 wide receiver. He caught 41 passes for 611 yards and seven touchdown passes as a rookie in 2022. Watson came on at the end of the year, signaling that he might take a leap in his sophomore campaign. The second-round pick had three 100-yard receiving games in his last eight contests.

Jordan Love has managed to exceed expectations without Watson in the lineup. The Packers' quarterback had three touchdown passes in Week 1 and Week 2. Green Bay blew a 12-point fourth-quarter lead against the Atlanta Falcons last week, giving the Packers a 1-1 record to start the year.

Jayden Reed leads all Green Bay receivers with six catches for 85 yards.