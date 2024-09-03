After finishing the 2023 season on a high note, the Green Bay Packers look to carry that momentum into the 2024 campaign. The team opens the season against the Philadelphia Eagles in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Friday, September 7, in what should be a thrilling contest between two 2023 playoff teams.

The Packers will attempt to build on a strong debut season from starting quarterback Jordan Love as they enter the 2024 campaign as the youngest team in the league again — both in average lineup age and overall roster age. With such a young roster, Green Bay has significant competition for nearly every starting role. Given the amount of talent that Green Bay has this season, here are two Packers first-stringers who are in danger of losing their starting jobs ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

Christian Watson (WR)

After a productive rookie season in which he led the Packers with seven receiving touchdowns, Christian Watson took a step back in 2023. Injuries limited the former second-round pick to just nine games, though the Green Bay wideout stayed consistent in yards per game and still found the end zone five times while seeing his overall snap percentage make a solid jump (56% to 77%).

2024 will be a critical year for Watson as he attempts to establish himself as a top target for Jordan Love. Watson's time on the sidelines allowed the other Packers receivers to capitalize. Rookie Jayden Reed led the team with 793 yards, while Romeo Doubs paced the team with 96 targets. Reed led the team with 10 plays of 30-plus yards, the only GB player with more than three. Both players had 10 catches for more than 200 yards across the franchise's two playoff games.

Reed and Doubs were not the only Green Bay wideouts who succeeded in a balanced passing offense. Dontayvion Wicks had 39 catches for 581 yards and 5 TDs, including 56.8 YPG over the team's last six games. Bo Melton also recorded 15 catches for 211 in the final three games of the regular season. That gives the Packers five receivers who can be the go-to guy on any given afternoon — a rare occurrence in the NFL.

With so many talented wideouts on the Green Bay roster, Christian Watson could slide down the depth chart if he does not have a productive start to the 2024 NFL season.

Quay Walker (LB)

While 239 combined tackles in two NFL seasons is an impressive total, the counting stats do not tell the whole story for Quay Walker. The Georgia backer is a freak athlete but is not adept at diagnosing plays and often lacks the positioning sense to make the most of his athletic gifts. Given his speed and strength, Walker should be making far more impactful than he has been, leaving the Packers wanting more.

Walker had a Pro Football Focus Player Grade of 52.0 in 2022 (Below Average) and improved slightly to 60.0 in 2023 — barely enough to raise him into the Average category. His improvement is promising, but it is still not where Walker needs to perform. A new defensive coordinator in Green Bay gives the linebacker a chance for a fresh start.

With these defensive changes, his position is still not secure. Walker faces competition from rookies Ty'Ron Hopper and Edgerin Cooper, both rangy, athletic players with solid preseason showings. If Quay Walker does not continue to improve in year three, he could find himself as a second-stringer.