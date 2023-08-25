The Green Bay Packers are expecting big things from Jordan Love in his first year as their starting quarterback, and Jaire Alexander has been making sure the defense prepares him by making it tough on him in practice. Nevertheless, Alexander stresses that Love has handled any trash talk that the defense throws at him with flying colors, reports ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

“Jaire Alexander and Rasul Douglas spent plenty of time in camp trash talking Jordan Love and the offense, and Alexander said: ‘I didn't see Jordan get rattled at all. I'm always talking to him, trying to get in his head, but I don't think it works.'”

Packers fans will love to hear that Love has been a cool customer every time Alexander tries to trash talk him. Alexander is known as one of the bigger trash talkers in the NFL, so the fact that Love is able to brush him off bodes well for his ability to ignore opposing defenders during the regular season.

Love has looked good in the preseason, as he has displayed poise in the pocket and a solid understanding of the concepts that the Packers have been trying to run. The hope is that he is able to transition his performance into the regular season in his first year at the helm.

Stay tuned into the rest of the Packers preseason for any further updates surrounding Jordan Love or Jaire Alexander. Both guys are going to be difference makers for Green Bay this year and will try to continue a legacy of winning football at Lambeau Field.