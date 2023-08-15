Former NFL star Pat McAfee absolutely loved what he saw from Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love in their first preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Love impressed in the limited snaps he played for the Packers during Friday's contest, completing seven of his 10 passes for 46 yards and one touchdown. His TD pass to Romeo Doubs to break the deadlock in the first quarter was undoubtedly incredible, giving fans a first taste of what they can expect from him as he takes on the QB1 role full-time.

Jordan Love to Romeo Doubs. TOUCHDOWN. What a way to start preseason play 🔥 pic.twitter.com/T1aaaba1ey — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) August 11, 2023

After witnessing Love's performance in the eventual 36-19 Packers win, McAfee didn't hide his delight and declared that Love “looked very good” in his eyes against the Bengals. Sure the young signal-caller didn't play against starters, but McAfee emphasized that doesn't make what he showed less impressive.

“It is not the Packers' fault that Cincinnati chose not to play their starters. There's been other starters that have not done well against backups and third strings in other places already this preseason. I think that you should be able to enjoy it when you can. The Packers should,” McAfee said as he heaped praise on Love.

Sure enough, Packers fans have every reason to be optimistic about their future in the post-Aaron Rodgers era with Jordan Love leading the way. As Pat McAfee highlighted, Love showed that he can take over for the team, and with more reps, he should be able to grow more confident with his play.