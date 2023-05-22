Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

The Green Bay Packers made a couple of interesting roster moves Monday. The Packers signed running back Emanuel Wilson and released kicker Parker White. In doing so, Green Bay left itself with just one kicker, Anders Carlson, on the roster.

The Packers selected Anders Carlson with the No. 207 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Unless Green Bay signs another kicker in free agency, Carlson will be on track to replace Mason Crosby.

Crosby was the Packers’ kicker from 2007-2022. While it’s still possible that Green Bay could re-sign the veteran, it appears that Crosby’s career in Green Bay has come to an end. In a comment on social media, Crosby’s wife seemingly implied that the kicker won’t return to the Packers for the 2023 NFL season.

Crosby made 25 of 29 field-goal attempts for the Packers last season. He successfully converted on 37 of 39 extra points. In 2021, Crosby missed nine of his 34 field goals.

Carlson spent five years at Auburn. The sixth-round draft pick went 12-of-17 on field goals in 2022. Carlson’s best season was 2020, during which he only missed a pair of his 22 attempts.

“Yeah, Green Bay is a great situation,” Carlson said during rookie minicamp. “When you kind of looked at the landscape of kicking, there were a lot of open spots honestly. It was a great year for kickers coming out of college.”

Wilson is hoping to make the Packers’ roster. The running back originally signed with the Denver Broncos a few weeks ago as an undrafted rookie.

In his final season with Fort Valley State, Wilson rushed for 1,371 yards on 6.6 yards per carry with 17 rushing touchdowns. He was the seventh-leading rusher among all NCAA Division II players for the 2022 season.