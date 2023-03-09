The NFL Scouting Combine is officially in the books, so the next step for the new generation of talent is the 2023 NFL Draft. Some organizations will try to bring in some youngsters to try to turn things around. This is the case for the Green Bay Packers.

Despite a solid final stretch of the season, the Packers ended up missing out on the playoffs. This marked the first time since 2018 that the team failed to qualify for the postseason. With an 8-9 record, Green Bay was one win away from getting the No. 7 seed in the NFC. However, it lost 20-16 at home to the already-eliminated Detroit Lions.

To make matters worse, longtime Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers could be on his way out. The veteran’s name is linked to multiple teams in possible trades, most prominently with the New York Jets.

There is a high chance Green Bay ends up trading him away during the 2023 offseason. If that happens, the franchise would likely undergo a rebuilding phase.

Because of that, the Packers’ first-round pick in 2023 could play an important role in Rodgers’ decision to leave or stay. Currently holding the No. 15 selection, they could still choose a top offensive prospect. One name that emerges as a possibility is Michael Mayer from Notre Dame.

With that being said, here is why Michael Mayer is the perfect fit for the Green Bay Packers in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Why Michael Mayer is the perfect fit for the Green Bay Packers’ offense

In the 2022 season with the Fighting Irish, Mayer had 67 receptions for 809 yards and nine touchdowns. In his final two years at Notre Dame, he led all FBS tight ends with 138 catches for 1,649 yards and 16 touchdowns.

According to Pro Football Focus, Mayer only had four drops and led the nation with 17 contested catches. He also led tight ends nationwide with eight deep catches. Additionally, he was second in first downs with 44 and fifth in missed tackles with 12.

For his performances, Mayer earned a consensus All-American selection. This marked the second year in a row that he was an All-American player, having received a third-team nod in 2021. He was also a third-team All-ACC member in his true freshman campaign in 2020.

As for the Packers, tight end is a position they need to address regardless of what Rodgers decides to do. Mercedes Lewis is 38 years old and a free agent.

Robert Tonyan will also hit free agency and will likely be in the market for a big paycheck. The only tight end under contract for the 2023 season is Josiah Deguara, who only had 114 receiving yards this past season.

Because of that, Mayer could be a starter right away for the Packers. He would allow the front office to focus on other positions in free agency and help the team’s financial situation with his rookie-scale deal. Also, at 6-foot-4 and 265 pounds, he could serve as a blocker and pass protector for the quarterback.

Adding Mayer would give Green Bay another young receiving weapon alongside Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. While Rodgers’ situation is tough, another offensive option could make him reconsider whether he wants to leave the organization or not.

Overall, Michael Mayer is the perfect player for the Green Bay Packers at No. 15 in the 2023 NFL Draft. He addresses a need at tight end and adds to the young offensive core the team already has. Most importantly, he could help the Packers in convincing Rodgers to stay.