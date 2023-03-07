As the rumors surrounding Aaron Rodgers joining the New York Jets continue to swirl, the Green Bay Packers may soon have to throw on a full-court press to convince him to stay. Aaron Jones recently spoke about the rumors of Rodgers potentially going to New York.

Jones made it clear that he wants Rodgers to stay, as he explained in an appearance on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.” The Packers’ star running back doesn’t want his quarterback to leave, especially not to the Las Vegas Raiders to reunite with Davante Adams.

“I hope he is not going nowhere,” Aaron Jones said, via NFL media. “Especially not Vegas. You know he played with [Davante Adams], so I hope that wouldn’t happen. He’s my quarterback, so I hope he’s back. If he’s back, we are ready to ball with him. If not, then we have Jordan Love, who’s more than capable, and he’s ready to ball as well and ready for his shot.”

Packers fans certainly want Rodgers back, too. But Jones added something that may ruffle their feathers. When asked what team he would most want to see Rodgers play for aside from Green Bay, he said the Jets. He reiterated that e doesn’t want to see him go to the Raiders and pointed out that New York now has Nathaniel Hackett on its coaching staff. “It would be good to see him reunited with Hackett, somebody that he knows. But like I said, A-Rod, please don’t go anywhere,” he said.

The Packers would look radically different without Rodgers and although Jones is confident in Love, it would be extra tough to envision them getting back to the playoffs.