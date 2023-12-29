The Packers' defensive struggles could keep them out of the playoffs

After some expected ups and downs with new quarterback Jordan Love at the helm, the Green Bay Packers are still in strong contention for a playoff spot. Love has mirrored Aaron Rodgers' first season as a starter, throwing for 3,587 yards to go with 27 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this year (Rodgers had 4,038 yards, 28 TDs, and 13 INTs in 2008).

After a 31-30 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 16, the Packers' playoff odds sit at 25%. Though Green Bay fans will be optimistic after another strong showing from Jordan Love, the poor afternoon from the defense is cause for serious concern moving forward. Fans have called for the team to replace defensive coordinator Joe Barry for much of the season now, and the defense's almighty struggles against Carolina might be the last straw.

The Packers gave up 394 yards and 30 points to a Panthers team that came into Week 16 ranking third-worst in the NFL in both total yards and points per game. Both were easily season highs. In their previous two games, Carolina scored nine points against the Atlanta Falcons and six points versus the New Orleans Saints.

The Packers also made struggling Panthers QB Bryce Young look like a bonafide Pro Bowler. Young threw for 312 yards and two touchdowns. Not only was that the first time that Young had eclipsed 300 yards this season, but he had not even surpassed 250 yards in a game before Sunday.

Before Week 16, Green Bay allowed Baker Mayfield to have a perfect passer rating while throwing four touchdowns in Week 15, and in Week 14, Joe Barry's defense let Tommy DeVito and a middling New York Giants offense to total 367 yards — their second-best game of the season.

It is not just about the yardage or the points for the Packers, Joe Barry's decision-making and play-calling have been exceedingly poor. Against the Giants, Green Bay took the lead on a Jordan Love passing TD to Malik Heath with 1:33 left. With a one-point advantage, the Packers needed to keep the Giants out of field goal range. But instead of playing press coverage or dialing up blitzes against Tommy DeVito — who, up until that point, had less than 100 passing yards on the night — Barry called for prevent defense.

Three short passes allowed New York to get the ball around midfield with 49 seconds remaining and two timeouts left. From there DeVito completed a 32-yard pass to Wandale Robinson that put the Giants in field goal range, giving New York the win.

The next week, Joe Barry's defense was carved up by Baker Mayfield and also by Chris Godwin — who had 10 catches for 155 yards. It became clear early on that Godwin was Mayfield's go-to target, yet Barry insisted on covering Godwin with loose zones that often placed inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell on the Bucs playmaker. Tampa Bay continually took advantage of this mismatch and Green Bay did nothing to counter.

3rd and 4.

Down 7.

8:48 left in the game Packers might as well be playing 9 on 11 because the safeties are in Escanaba. Complete to Godwin with Campbell/Quay in zone. Situational tone deafness is a real problem. Donate today. pic.twitter.com/vmlc3RPQ83 — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) December 18, 2023

The Packers continued to look lost in coverage against the Panthers. While there were no major gaffs on Joe Barry's part, the continued struggles by this Green Bay defense reflect directly on him. This is a young unit and there were always going to be growing pains. But the Packers also have a lot of talent defensively, and regression in this group throughout the season is concerning.

The only solution now is for the Packers to fire Joe Barry and start fresh on defense.