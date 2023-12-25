What does he having going on?

Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers looked to be disappointing their fans on Christmas Eve. Thankfully, they were able to pull themselves together and prevent Bryce Young from getting a win over them. It was a close call against the Carolina Panthers but it took a lot of late-game surges for them to get there. Jaire Alexander knew that the Jordan Love-led squad had plenty to improve on despite the 33 to 30 scoreline, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

“Yeah, it is, honestly. But we just gotta play the call that’s called,” Jaire Alexander declared when asked about the concerning nature of the Panthers getting 30 points over them.

In all fairness, Bryce Young was hitting his stride against the Packers' secondary. He got a massive 312 passing yards while darting 25 passes out of his 35 attempts. Two touchdowns capped off his astounding performance. Jordan Love, on the other hand, had a performance that left a lot to be desired. He only got 17 out of his 28 passes to get to a Packers weapon. He still got two lasers to the end zone and 219 passing yards. But, this could have all easily fallen short.

Alexander knew that he could have been more helpful to the Packers, “I could’ve been better, but when you playing through injury, there are certain plays and things that you can and can’t do, so that’s the only thing that was bothering me. What I got going on, a lot of people check out of the season.”

There is still no certainty as to what the Packers defender is going through. Hopefully, Matt LaFleur's staff clears the air and gets it treated before it gets worse.