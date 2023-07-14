Aaron Jones feels like he deserves more respect. The Green Bay Packers running back has exceeded 1,000 yards rushing in three of the last four seasons, but he was not ranked among ESPN's top-10 backs for the 2023 season.

Jones, who is 28 years old, has a reason to believe he was snubbed. He was tied for the NFL lead in rushing touchdowns in 2019 (16) and earned Pro Bowl honors in 2020. Even though the Packers had Aaron Rodgers, Jones' contributions were very important to the team's success in the quarterback's final years.

Jones posted on Twitter a reshare of a post from a Packers page that outlined just how good he has been.

“Over the last 4 years (2019-2022),” the post read, “he's 6th in total yards and 3rd in touchdowns among RBs. Finished 5th or better in overall RB grade at PFF 3 of last 4 years. He's 4th ALL-TIME among RBs in yards per carry!”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Here is how ESPN ranked the running backs in the NFL.

Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders Saquon Barkley, New York Giants Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints Dalvn Cook Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers.

The Houston Texans' Dameon Pierce, the Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Etienne and the New England Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson were among other honorable mention choices.

Aaron Jones can prove himself this season, as the Packers will have new quarterback Jordan Love. If he can produce and help Green Bay win the NFC North, he should receive the credit he feels like he is not getting.