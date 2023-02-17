While Aaron Rodgers ponders his future, the Green Bay Packers‘ other Aaron, Aaron Jones, isn’t going anywhere. Jones, who was set to have the highest cap hit of any running back in the league, has agreed to a new contract with the Packers for the 2023 season that will pay him $11 million in the campaign, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Jones’ 2023 salary includes an $8.52 million signing bonus, reports Schefter.

The Packers star halfback still has two years remaining on his contract, but the restructured deal is more team-friendly than his $20.02 million cap hit that was slated to hit the books.

Aaron Jones, 28, is coming off another strong year for the Packers, as he tallied over 1000 rushing yards for the third time in his career, along with 395 receiving yards.

As Schefter notes, Jones has made more money than any running back not named Christian McCaffrey since the 2021 season.

The Packers had to find a way to make sure Aaron Jones stayed on the roster, though it’s important that they managed to do it in a way that likely gives them some cap flexibility.

It’s even more important given Aaron Rodgers‘ uncertain future. The Packers star quarterback is set to embark on a “darkness retreat”, a period of isolation that he says will give him a better sense of where he’s at with his life.

After that point, Rodgers will decide whether the Packers- or another team- will be a part of his future.

Fortunately for the Packers, they made sure that one of Rodgers’ top weapons, Aaron Jones, will be back in 2023.