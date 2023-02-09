There has been plenty of speculation about the future of Aaron Rodgers, and many observers think that if Rodgers does decide to play in 2023, it won’t be with the the Packers. Green Bay running back Aaron Jones does not share that opinion.

“For some reason, no. I feel like he’ll be back.” –@Showtyme_33 on if he thinks he’s played his last game with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. pic.twitter.com/vipoFo0b0v — Jim Rome (@jimrome) February 9, 2023

It may go against the grain, but he believes that Rodgers will return to the Pack. “For some reason, no. I think he’ll be back.”

Jones was a guest on the Jim Rome radio show, and he went on to say that he saw Rodgers playing well at the end of the season. He added that things were coming together for the Packers after a poor first half of the season. Jones believes that Rodgers saw the same thing and the pieces are in place for the Packers putting together a solid team in 2023.

If Rodgers does come back, it could cause some angst in the locker room because backup quarterback Jordan Love appears poised to take on a starting role under center. Jones confirmed that Love has improved significantly during his time with the Packers and that he understands the playbook. He explained that Love has demonstrated his skill level in practice and in games.

Aaron Jones is coming off a solid season for the Packers, gaining 1,121 yards on the ground and scoring 2 rushing touchdowns. He demonstrated his versatility by catching 59 passes for 395 yards with 5 touchdowns.

Rodgers struggled for much of the season, and he ended the season with 3,695 passing yards and a 26-12 TD to interception ratio. That figure paled in comparison to his 48 to 5 TD-interception ratio in 2020 and 37 to 4 in 2021.