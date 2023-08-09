In the eyes of the Baltimore Ravens' Melvin Gordon, NFL teams aren't paying running backs what they're worth.

Gordon, a nine-year veteran and two-time Pro Bowler, believes the current situation of running backs looks bleaker than ever, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

“We're kind of screwed, I feel like, for the next couple years. So, the only thing we could do is just kind of stack it and just ball out,” Gordon said on Tuesday.

“At the end of the day, the talking this and that is not going to get anything done. I think we just have to shine in the brightest moments when we get to the playoffs. The backs that are on that team got to take initiative to be like – you know what – I'm going to take over,” he added.

“The league is changing, and it sucks to say it's a passing league. But you still need a great run game. Let's not get away from that,” Gordon concluded.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Melvin Gordon made his proclamation in light of the current collective bargaining agreement (CBA) that will expire in 2030. Nevertheless, the NFL and NFLPA can revise the CBA before it expires.

Recent headlines about running backs griping about their paychecks have gotten the attention of both sides. The bigger question now looms: will they do anything about it anytime soon?

Running backs such as Nick Chubb, Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry, and Saquon Barkley have discussed their current situation behind closed doors. Famous radio sports talk show host Dan Patrick believes Henry is worth much more than his $42 million career earnings.

The NFL running back situation has reached fever-pitch proportions with the Jonathan Taylor situation. Taylor requested the Indianapolis Colts to trade him after failing to get a hefty contract extension two weeks ago.

Melvin Gordon has spoken on behalf of his fellow running backs who play one of the most physical positions in football . Here's hoping they get the pay raise they deserve soon.