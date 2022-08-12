Aaron Rodgers’ big change that has Packers teammates lauding him

Aaron Rodgers is entering his 18th season with the Green Bay Packers but it’s been far from a perfect marriage for the last couple of seasons. And yet in Wisconsin, he remains on his quest to add another Super Bowl ring to his resume.

After a very public distancing from the Packers brass, perhaps Aaron Rodgers realizes that in order to make the most of his situation, he’s got to embrace his team as best as he can. Based on the recent reports on the quarterback’s presence within the Packers locker room, it appears as though he’s putting his best foot forward as the 2022 NFL season looms. The reigning MVP has reportedly been “more visible” around his team.

Via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky:

WHETHER INTENTIONAL OR NOT, Rodgers has been more visible in the Packers’ locker room, too. He has regularly sat at his locker during times open to reporters. After a practice this week, newly acquired safety Dallin Leavitt could be found sitting in the locker adjacent to Rodgers’ and the two talked for several minutes about something that happened on the field.

Aaron Rodgers was asked about how he’s gone about his business throughout training camp thus far, and his answer doesn’t veer away from him consciously making the effort to be present for the Packers:

“I want to win,” Rodgers said when asked about his approach during camp. “Badly. You’ve got to communicate to win.”

Longtime Packers wideout Randall Cobb spoke candidly about Aaron Rodgers’ efforts to communicate and change his approach to something “different” in order to maximize his roster:

“This man’s been in the NFL for 18 years; that’s a long time,” Cobb said of Aaron Rodgers. “It’s different, and you have to find different ways to communicate and different ways to build bonds and build chemistry and connect because we live totally different lives [than the younger players]. Obviously we have a common bond in football, so we have to maximize the time that we have together and pass on the knowledge.”

The Green Bay Packers lost a few key pieces this season, headlined by the parting of ways with superstar wide receiver Davante Adams. But when you have an offensive juggernaut like Aaron Rodgers, any football team remains a threat to make the Super Bowl. He’ll have to connect and elevate his teammates to get there – and it sure looks like he’s putting in the work thus far.