Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Ever since Jordan Love was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 2020, he has spent his career backing up and learning from Aaron Rodgers. With Aaron Rodgers now the quarterback of the New York Jets via trade, he made sure to leave some parting words for his former backup who is now the starter in Green Bay, reports The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov.

Rodgers and Love spoke after the trade, and Love said that Rodgers insisted Love can get in contact anytime if he needs help or just has some questions. Although drafting Love was a source of turmoil between Rodgers and the Packers, the relationship between the two quarterbacks never seemed to falter.

“I’ll always be grateful to be around him and be able to learn.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

That is what Love had to say about his former mentor, who is apparently keeping the mentor services available despite now playing in New York. NFL fans will now look ahead to Thursday for the schedule release and any possibility that the Jets and Packers will meet in the upcoming season.

If a face-off between Love and Rodgers took place on a Sunday this fall, it would make for great reality television. The Jets are already looking to be playoff contenders, so any matchup would hopefully come between the Jets and a surprisingly good Packers team.

In the meantime, the kind gesture from Aaron Rodgers is certainly something that Jordan Love will not take for granted. However, his priority now is to be the best quarterback for the Green Bay Packers he can be, and leave all memory of Rodgers in the past.