Superstar signal caller Aaron Rodgers has made a name for himself over the years as being quite a polarizing and complicated man with his off-field endeavors and his offseason antics. So, naturally, when it comes to last month’s blockbuster trade involving the Jets and Packers, it should come as no shock that newly emerged details show that the negotiations to make such a deal work proved to be rather bizarre.

In a recently penned piece by ESPN, writers Rob Demovsky and Rich Cimini shared previously unknown insight on how things played out between New York and Green Bay whilst in the negotiation stage of their ultimate Aaron Rodgers deal.

“It was really weird s—,” a source with direct knowledge of the negotiations said. “This should have been done in three or four days once talks started because [the final trade compensation] wasn’t that far off from where it started.”

Demovsky and Cimini would go on to state that Packers GM Brian Gutekunst believed “the ball was in the Jets’ court because he had made an offer,” however “a source said they were available to talk during those two weeks if the Packers had called.”

In the end, Gutekunst reached out to Jets GM Joe Douglas the Friday right before the start of the 2023 NFL Draft and a “deal was done by Monday.”

Aaron Rodgers now comes to New York with a lot of buzz and, considering his status and the back-end efforts it took to acquire him, pressure to deliver right from the jump during the 2023 NFL Season.