The Green Bay Packers pulled off their first win of the season on Sunday as they took out the Chicago Bears, 27-10, in their Week 2 matchup. This was thanks in large part to the impressive play of Green Bay’s running backs — something that superstar QB Aaron Rodgers just had to take note of after the victory.

The reigning back-to-back MVP had nothing but high praise for both Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, as both RBs played key roles in Green Bay’s win over Chicago (h/t Packers Nation on Twitter):

“Both those guys wake up and it’s the best day of their life,” Rodgers said. “33 and 28 coming to work is a great day every single day. Those are fun guys to play with. They truly enjoy each other, (they) pull for each other. Very different styles. But I applaud their growth over the years.”

Jones rushed five times against the Bears for 49 yards. He also added three catches for an additional 27 yards. After the game, Rodgers talked up how hard Jones has worked on his game through the years:

“Aaron was a little heavy when he first came in,” Rodgers said. “and was nowhere near as elusive as he is now. … The attitude has always been there, and just zero complacency.”

Rodgers had the same level of acclaim for Dillon, who for his part, rushed no less than 18 times for 61 yards against Chicago. Dillon also added one catch for six yards — something that Aaron Rodgers also heaped praise on:

“AJ came in and was more of a one-trick pony,” Rodgers continued. “… Now you watch him, he finished some runs tonight. He delivered blows to linebackers, to secondary players, to defensive linemen. And he might have some of the best hands on the team.

According to Rodgers, these two guys are the ultimate examples of consummate professionals:

“I give both those guys credit,” he said. “They are examples of what it means to be a pro. Especially here. The ascension year after year, and just the art of being a good teammate.”

To say that Jones and Dillon are two of Rodgers’ favorite teammates would be an understatement. These two have clearly left their impression on the four-time All-Pro QB.