Packers star Aaron Rodgers reacts to Davante Adams MNF saga

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was charged with a city ordinance violation stemming from the Monday Night Football incident in which he pushed a cameraman after the loss to the Chiefs. Green Bay Packers star and Adams’ former QB Aaron Rodgers weighed in on the situation on Wednesday, admitting he was surprised by the incident. Via Ryan Wood, Rodgers addressed the Adams event, revealing that he had not yet seen the clip but had reached out to his longtime friend.

Aaron Rodgers on Davante Adams situation: "I was surprised. I was definitely surprised. I love Davante, I reached out to him after the game. I haven't seen the clip yet. But, yeah, I was surprised." Asked him if he was surprised by Adams' shove, or the charge: "More the charge" — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) October 12, 2022

“I was surprised. I was definitely surprised,” said Rodgers on Wednesday. “I love Davante, I reached out to him after the game. I haven’t seen the clip yet, but yeah, I was surprised.”

Rodgers was asked whether he was more caught off guard by the fact that Adams shoved the cameraman or that the receiver was being charged for it, to which the 38-year-old responded saying, “More the charge.”

After the Raiders fell short to the rival Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football in Week 5, 30-29, Adams was seen walking off the field in frustration. Before entering the tunnel, a cameraman walked in his path, and Adams pushed him to the ground.

The cameraman filed a police report the following day, and Adams was charged with a city ordinance violation and could face a $250-$1,000 fine, as well as up to 180 days in jail. It’s also possible the NFL opts to discipline him with a potential suspension or fine, too.

Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers were teammates for eight seasons in Green Bay. Adams made five Pro Bowls and earned two first-team All-Pro selections during that span while scoring 73 touchdowns in 116 games.