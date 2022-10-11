Davante Adams’ cameraman shove could draw suspension from NFL

Davante Adams’ frustrations over the Las Vegas Raiders’ most recent loss led to him pushing over a cameraman. As he went to the locker room, he pushed over a cameraman who walked in front of him and could now be facing a punishment, even a suspension, from the NFL.

Football fans speculated whether Adams would get punished by the league over the shove following the Raiders’ 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the league is looking over the incident and a suspension is in play.

#Raiders WR Davante Adams is facing NFL discipline — and potentially even a suspension — for shoving a man to the ground after Monday night’s loss to the #Chiefs, per sources. The league is reviewing the situation. Adams apologized through the media and again on Twitter. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 11, 2022

Davante Adams apologized to the person he shoved through the media and on Twitter. Although he bizarrely said the cameraman “jumped in front of him,” he was quick to show his remorse after the incident. He was visibly upset after the Raiders’ last offensive drive, where they lost their shot at winning after a botched 4th-down play.

The Raiders lost a very close game in Arrowhead Stadium to fall to 1-4 on the season, squandering a 10-point halftime lead. Adams had three catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns but it wasn’t enough to keep up with the Chiefs, who were led by Travis Kelce’s four touchdowns.

Adams has had some big games for the Raiders and has the eighth-most receiving yards in the league but the Raiders as a team have not been good so far this season.