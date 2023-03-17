Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

One of the biggest subplots of the 2023 NFL offseason thus far has been the drawn-out Aaron Rodgers trade saga. Given that this saga has dragged out for a few months now, some pundits have grown exhausted of tracking when the New York Jets would pull off the inevitable blockbuster that would put an end to Rodgers’ illustrious stint with the Green Bay Packers.

In fact, even Rodgers’ NFL peers, such as Travis and Jason Kelce, are reaching the end of their rope when it comes to this drama.

Speaking on The New Heights podcast from Travis and Jason Kelce, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, the famous brothers expressed their thoughts on the Aaron Rodgers situation, especially after the latest development regarding the veteran quarterback’s purported wish list of free agents for the Jets to pursue if they were to bring him in.

Aaron Rodgers’ Jets free agent wish list

According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, Aaron Rodgers gave the Jets a wish list of passing targets that could give his team a lift. His list reportedly includes the likes of Odell Beckham Jr., Allen Lazard, Mercedes Lewis, and Randall Cobb.

“What we do know is that Aaron Rodgers has provided the New York Jets with a list of free agents that he would like them to target and acquire,” Travis said. His brother, laughing, responded with an interesting imagery.

“Also known as a list of demands. He’s provided the New York Jets with a list of demands. We’re full blown hostage situation at this point,” Jason responded.

“Hostage situation! I am the captain now! I need a briefcase with 300 million dollars,” Travis riffed off of his brother’s joke.

While Travis and Jason Kelce made fun of the situation, they understand where Rodgers is coming from. They understand that he wants to feel comfortable especially when he’s uprooting his professional career by entering an entirely different playing situation in his 19th season.

“Aaron coming over there, it could be a match made in heaven. He just wants to make sure they got a target that he feels comfortable with,” Jason added.

Aaron Rodgers trade drama, abridged

This entire chapter began with the uncertainty of whether Rodgers would even decide to play during the 2023 season. Following the Packers’ defeat in Week 17 of the 2022 season, rumors swirled regarding his retirement.

But after giving it much thought following a darkness retreat, Rodgers decided that he would indeed suit up for the 2023 season, but under one condition.

Aaron Rodgers’ will-he, won’t-he Jets dance

Aaron Rodgers left plenty of fans and analysts waiting for his decision, but he finally put his foot down and announced his intentions for the 2023 campaign. Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, the veteran quarterback revealed that he would now like to play for the New York Jets instead of the Packers, the franchise he has spent the past 18 seasons playing for.

It’s unclear which team has the trade leverage in this situation. While the Jets will find it difficult to drive the price down given Rodgers’ intent to play for them and them alone, they will also argue that they wouldn’t want to relinquish a plethora of assets for someone the Packers don’t want to keep anyway.

Nevertheless, the Jets will want to negotiate down from the Packers’ rumored asking price of more than just a single first-round pick.