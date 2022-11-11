Published November 11, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Green Bay Packers superstar Aaron Rodgers might want to use some ayahuasca once again–like he did in the 2020 and 2022 offseasons–to better prepare for their Week 10 showdown against the Dallas Cowboys. After all, he might really need it as the franchise could potentially be without several key players on Sunday.

According to the latest NFL injury report, via Adam Schefter of ESPN, the likes of linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, wide receiver Romeo Doubs and cornerbacks Eric Sokes and Shemar Jean-Charles have all been ruled out against the Cowboys due to various injuries. Campbell is dealing with a knee issue, while Doubs and Jean-Charles are currently nursing ankle injuries. Stokes, for his part, is recovering from ankle and knee ailments.

Furthermore, wideout Amari Rodgers and offensive tackle David Bakhtiari have both been listed as questionable for the contest. Rodgers is dealing with a quadricep injury, while Bakhtiari is suffering from a knee problem.

With Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on a five-game losing streak–the latest one against the lowly Detroit Lions–the last thing they would want is to be missing multiple important pieces. Not to mention that they are against a Cowboys team that is 6-2 on the season and has won their last two games.

Rodgers will need to step up if they want to take down the Cowboys at home, but against an elite Dallas defense, that might be easier said than done. Here’s to hoping that Amari Rodgers and David Bakhtiari would at least be able to recover in time for the showdown.