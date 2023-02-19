The Green Bay Packers have some big decisions to make this offseason, particularly when it comes to determining what Aaron Rodgers’ future with the team will look like. Even with Rodgers’ status up in the air, the Packers have to do some salary cap work, and they took the first step in doing so by reworking Aaron Jones’ contract to ensure their top running back duo of him and AJ Dillon would stay in place.

Jones and Dillon give Green Bay one of the best running back tandems in the league, but if you ask Robert Griffin III, it seems like the only Packers running back he wants to see get snaps is Jones. Griffin tweeted his approval of the Jones’ deal but also took a shot at Dillon in the process, saying Jones should be getting the scores that go to Dillon. This obviously didn’t make Dillon too happy, and he sent a quick response Griffin’s way once he caught wind of his comment.

Damn what’d I do to you boss? @Showtyme_33 is my brother, we ball together 🤝 https://t.co/Ztvaz0G4x0 — AJ Dillon (@ajdillon7) February 17, 2023

In a sense, Griffin is right in saying that Dillon has been vulturing away scores from Jones recently. Dillon has scored 16 total touchdowns over the past three seasons, which came after a 2019 campaign in which Jones scored 19 total touchdowns himself. Jones has continued to find the end zone, scoring 28 times over the past three seasons, but it’s hard to not notice his drop in touchdowns since Dillon burst onto the scene.

The Packers, unlike Griffin, likely don’t care who scores touchdowns, so long as they actually score. Griffin’s comment clearly didn’t sit well with Dillon, but at the end of the day, who ends up scoring touchdowns matters very little to the players themselves. Jones and Dillon have been selfless when it comes to splitting their touches, and that will likely continue to be the case moving forward.