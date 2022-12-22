By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon suffered a concussion scare on Monday Night Football in a win over the Los Angeles Rams where he missed most of the second half. But, it appears he is just fine. Per Rob Demovsky, Dillon was off the injury report Thursday, paving the way for him to suit up in Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins.

Dillon also dropped a five-word update of his own:

“I’m all good to go,” Dillon said.

The RB was balling out versus Los Angeles, rushing for two touchdowns before exiting. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur clarified that Dillon cleared concussion protocol on Monday evening and Tuesday. AJ Dillon praised the staff and the referees for making sure he was okay after the hard hit. Via SI:

“The refs did a really good job of making sure I was all right,” Dillon said. “They saw I was a little dazed. I went in the tent, did that whole deal, did the test and they determined it was best for me to come in here and do some more tests. So, did that. I passed it all. At that point, our staff did a good job and player safety’s first, so they said, ‘We’re going to keep you out for the rest of this game.”

Dillon is a big reason for Green Bay’s recent success. He’s run for four scores in his last three outings and went for 93 yards earlier this month against the Chicago Bears. Miami might be on a three-game losing skid, but their defense is solid against the run. AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones need to bring their best.