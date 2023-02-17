There should be more Lambeau Leaps in Aaron Jones’ future, and the Packers running back is stoked about it. After restructuring his contract for the 2023-24 season, the former Pro Bowler shared his excitement about returning for his seventh season in Green Bay.

“Year 7 is Gonna be crazy in Lambeau. Honored to carry the G and blessed to be back,” Jones Tweeted.



He will earn a salary of $11 million with an $8.52 bonus for next season. The deal is beneficial to both sides. Jones is still one of the highest paid backs in the NFL, while the Packers gain a bit more financial flexibility in the immediate future. There was speculation that the team would cut the 28-year-old, but this move will actually save them a bit more in cap space. Additionally, No. 33 has been a mainstay in the offense for the last few seasons.

Jones’ success in the rushing and receiving games, which totaled more than 1,500 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns in 2022-23, means that he largely evades the stigma that plagues running backs around the age of 30. He again split carries with AJ Dillon, which allowed him to stay fresh and average 5.3 yards per attempt.

The Packers are entering a crucial offseason that could usher in a dramatically different era for Cheeseheads everywhere. Aaron Rodgers could be headed elsewhere after 18 seasons in Green Bay. Life after Rodgers would be jarring, to say the least, but would also afford the organization plenty of cap space to quickly finance a rebuild. Jones’ presence would make that transition much smoother as well.

Regardless of Rodgers’ future, the Packers are clearly intent on cutting costs where they can. The Jones restructure works for either the win-now Rodgers model or the give Jordan Love a strong support system model. The fans could now rest easy with him in the backfield.

And the organization can now tackle some massive question marks.