A lot of teams are eyeing the Indianapolis Colts for a potential trade to get Jonathan Taylor. One of them had their intentions more publicly stated than other NFL teams. Brian Gutekunst of the Green Bay Packers has now addressed the ongoing trade rumors. He also outlined their current plans for AJ Dillon heading into the season.

The Packers' intentions of getting Jonathan Taylor from the Colts may have gotten leaked. There is only one person that could be able to dispel or confirm the validity of the ongoing rumors. Brian Gutekunst finally addressed if the Packers really were going for the prized running back in exchange for AJ Dillon, via Justis Mosqueda of SB Nation.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

“First of all, I can’t talk about players on other teams. We try to be in every conversation. Any time we have good players available to us. We’d like to make the Green Bay Packers better,” he said about their interest level to Taylor.

The Packers' head honcho also added how the team may be being used to rile up the price for Jonathan Taylor, “AJ’s a part of this team, and he was going to be, regardless.” Furthermore, Gutekunst discussed their course of action given the rumors, “Again, there’s a lot of conversations [where] we are used, at times, for leverage, as well. We aren’t doing what we’re supposed to be doing if we’re not investigating these things.”

Brian Gutekunst seems tight-lipped about this whole trade rumor situation. Will we see the two NFL teams actually pull off the trade during the season?