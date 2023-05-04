Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The Green Bay Packers agreed to a one-year contract extension with quarterback Jordan Love, and running back AJ Dillon was excited for the team’s new starting quarterback on Twitter.

“Think about all the cheese curds we could buy up in Door County @jordan3love 😂 Congratulations my brother 🤝 #Let10Spin” AJ Dillon wrote on Twitter.

The extension for Love basically takes the place of the fifth-year option.

Dillon is one of the players on the Packers roster that seems to be expressing excitement to play with Jordan Love. Aaron Jones, another running back on the Packers roster has expressed confidence in the Love taking over the starting quarterback job from Aaron Rodgers. In Love’s first year as a starter, he could lean on both Dillon and Aaron Jones in the running game.

The Packers are hoping that the transition from Aaron Rodgers to Love as the starting quarterback goes as well as the transition from Brett Favre to Rodgers. History is repeating itself, as Brett Favre went to the Jets, and now Rodgers left for the Jets as well.

The Packers traded up for Love in the 2020 NFL Draft, selecting him in the first round. That bothered many Packers fans at the time, with Rodgers coming off of an MVP season and just reaching the NFC Championship. Rodgers stayed with the team through the 2022 season, even signing an extension at one point. Now, the Packers have finally moved on.

It seems Love has belief from Dillon and Jones, and it will be intriguing to see how he fares in his first season as quarterback of the Packers.