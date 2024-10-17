Super Bowl champion Brandon McManus signed with the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday, despite being in the middle of a sexual assault lawsuit during the beginning weeks of the season. On September 30, the NFL declared that he wouldn't face disciplinary action, after being accused of sexual assault on a charter flight to London. This incident took place with his former team, the Jacksonville Jaguars, when they faced the Washington Commanders.

McManus spoke to ESPN about his gratitude for another opportunity, especially after the investigation



“It's been a difficult time these last couple of months,” McManus said on Wednesday via ESPN. “I'm happy that it's in the past now. I was hoping and working hard for another opportunity. I'm extremely grateful for the Green Bay Packers for giving me that next chance to come back out here and play the game I love.”

Through the investigation, ESPN reported that both sides came to an agreement. There wasn't an official word if there was a settlement or a dismissal of the lawsuit. Although details weren't disclosed, McManus not facing any disciplinary action is a good sign for the veteran kicker.

Brandon McManus is ready to play for Packers after sexual assault allegations

McManus comes at a pivotal time for the Packers, as they've struggled with kickers since Mason Crosby left. Although they had Anders Carlson, he had issues through the late portion of the season. On the year, he went 27-for-33 on field goals, as well as 34-39 on extra point attempts.

Carlson's biggest struggle was from 40-49 yards, as he only connected on four of eight field goal attempts. He missed at least one kick (field goal or extra point) in eight of the last 10 regular-season games. Also, Carlson missed a field goal in both playoff games. A veteran like McManus can establish consistency but also confidence in the position.

After all, Packers kicker Brayden Narveson leads the NFL with five missed field goals. Shades of the end of the 2023 continued to linger for Green Bay. Still, if they want to make a push, McManus is the perfect substitute. He's a Super Bowl champion, and has played in an outdoor stadium for all of his career.

From 0-49 yards, McManus has been lethal his entire career. Considering that Carlson mostly struggled with 40-49 yard field goals, this is a positive step. As the Packers take on the Houston Texans, this can be McManus's first true test in the green-and-yellow, and in front of the Lambeau faithful.