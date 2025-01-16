Aaron Rodgers had a poor season in his first year playing quarterback for the New York Jets. Even though his final numbers are high on the Jets' franchise record lists, they were nowhere close to the playoffs which was the ultimate goal. That has led to a lot of retirement questions around Rodgers. His former Packers teammate Brett Favre gave Rodgers some advice when speaking with TMZ.

“He's got something left,” Favre told TMZ. “I think I'm right in saying that he has a lot of juice left in the tank. I just know that he still can play. It's just a matter of does he want to and does he want to give it his all and does a team want to take a chance on him.”

Favre has experience contemplating retirement, as he came in and out of retirement multiple times. He even joined the Jets and had injury issues and a bad season in New York. But after that brutal season, he went to the Vikings when everyone thought his career was over. He had one of the best seasons of his late career and led them to the NFC Championship Game.

But Rodgers is under contract with the Jets and would likely be back in green if he does not retire. What should the future Hall-of-Famer do?

Should Aaron Rodgers return to the Jets?

There is an alternate reality where Rodgers plays for a different team next season. The Jets could trade him to a quarterback-needy team and clear most of the cap hit that would plague them if they cut him. But the most likely outcome is that he is back in Jet Green next year.

Rodgers has said that he wants to play in 2025. He will turn 42 years old during the season and the Jets did not have a great offensive line this season. While the issues would still prevail, a new head coach and general manager to run free agency could rejuvenate the team.

Reports have indicated that the new coach and general manager will decide on Aaron Rodgers' future with the Jets. Considering they have the seventh overall pick and this is not a QB-rich draft, it will be tough to move on from him. Could they find a better veteran option in free agency? Maybe, but not without crushing their salary cap.

If Brett Favre is right about the juice left in Aaron Rodgers' tank, the Jets could finally break their playoff drought.